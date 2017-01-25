R.F.D. NEWS & VIEWS

New U.S. President Donald Trump finally got around to nominating an Agriculture Secretary last week. Who is he? Also in the news: The University of Illinois has a new commodity market analyst for agriculture, replacing Darrel Good; the biodiesel industry honored the Illinois Soybean Association; and the Ill. Dept. of Ag will be dipping into its grain fund to reimburse farmers for the first time since 2012. Please read on …

Trump names Perdue for Ag Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Reaction to the nomination of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue for Secretary of Agriculture by President Donald J. Trump is producing a wait-and-see response from some agricultural interests. Perdue met with Trump on Nov. 30 and talked about commodity trading both domestically and abroad, according to Perdue. Perdue was recommended to Trump by Georgia Sen. David Perdue, the cousin of Sonny Perdue. David Perdue has been identified as perhaps the strongest remaining ally of Trump’s remaining in the Senate with the expected departure of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

The House Committee on Agriculture, to which Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (D-East Hazel Crest) has been reappointed, issued a statement on Jan. 19 noting — but stopping short of endorsing — Trump’s choice for ag secretary. “Agriculture is the backbone of our nation. However, America’s farmers and ranchers are facing difficult times under current farm conditions, and they deserve a secretary who will work diligently to turn those tides,” said Chairman K. Michael Conaway of the House Ag Committee.

“As we begin working on the next Farm Bill, the secretary will play a vital role in implementing positive changes for our producers and must understand every aspect of the job at hand. We need someone who is willing to work every day with the mindset of protecting America’s farmers and ranchers, especially when it comes to introducing regulatory actions. I look forward to working with Sonny Perdue, especially on the committee’s priorities as Congress begins its work toward the next farm bill.”

The Illinois Soybean Association followed Conaway’s response with one of its own, saying the association welcomed the announcement: “Illinois farmers face many challenges today. The secretary of agriculture and the USDA play crucial roles in solving those challenges and ensuring the success of Secretary Perdue. We look forward to hearing more from him as we work to serve Illinois soybean farmers.”

Biodiesel industry honors Illinois Soy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) checkoff program and the American Lung Association of Illinois were honored as clean-air champions during the National Biodiesel Conference and Expo, according to a Jan. 18 news release. National Biodiesel Board (NBB) Chairman Kent Engelbrecht bestowed the ISA and lung association with its “Eye on Biodiesel” Industry Partnership Award for the creation of the “B20 Club,” which focuses on raising the profile of vehicle fleets utilizing B20 biodiesel, such as the Peoria Charter Coach bus company. The B20 club also provides fleet managers and decision makers who are considering B20 fuel for their companies with advice and peer support.

“As we continue to grow it becomes increasingly important that we tell our industry’s story of being an American-made, clean burning, advanced biofuel,” said Engelbrecht. “We are proud to recognize these individuals and organizations for going above and beyond to advance this industry that benefits American consumers so much.”

Others honored included Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who was given the NBB National Energy Leadership Award for his strong state leadership in promoting policies supporting the biodiesel industry.

Illinois Farm Fact: As of November 2016, the Illinois Grain Insurance Fund held a balance of $7.7 million.

Todd Hubbs joins U of I ACES as analyst

URBANA — One of Illinois’ most trusted independent sources for agriculture markets and commodity analysis has added a new voice. Todd Hubbs, who joined the University of Illinois faculty in 2016, has taken over primary responsibility for the commodity market analysis and price outlook program in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics (ACES) formerly led by Professor emeritus Darrel Good.

Hubbs is an agricultural economist specializing in commodity market analysis and risk management, according to an announcement posted last week on farmdocDAILY, the ACES website, and emailed to subscribers. His research focuses on farm commodity price forecasting and risk analysis. Hubbs earned economics and history degrees at Missouri State University, along with a doctorate in ag economics from Purdue University.

Questions, comments and requests for presentations may be directed to Hubbs via email at jhubbs3@illinois.edu.

Illinois grain fund sees first use since 2012

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Grain Insurance Fund, a state insurance fund designed to protect grain depositors from sudden facility closures and bankruptcies, will reportedly be utilized for the first time since 2012, according to news reports.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced on Jan. 9 that the grain dealer and warehouse licenses belonging to Keller Grain Company, Inc., of Jonesboro and Anna, had been revoked for “failure to pay a producer, on demand, for grain purchased from that producer.”

Grain depositors who sold grain at the 547,000 bushel-capacity facilities have until March 29, 2017 — or seven days after a date notice was mailed by IDOA to a claimant, whichever comes first — to file claims with the department’s Bureau of Warehouses. A meeting for potential claimants was held Jan. 19 in the southern Illinois town of Anna to inform producers on the liquidation process and how to file a claim under the Illinois Grain Code’s insurance fund. The Bureau has taken control of the Keller Grain Company until further notice.

IDOA spokesperson Rebecca Clark said the insurance fund received its first claims since April of 2012, according to the Springfield State-Journal Register.

—R.F.D. NEWS & VIEWS—