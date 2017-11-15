–R.F.D. NEWS & VIEWS: Livestock, poultry farmers preparing emissions reports

This week’s roundup of news and views for Illinois farmers and rural dwellers is led by a court ruling requiring some livestock and poultry producers to notify public agencies if their facilities are likely emitting more than 100 pounds per day of either ammonia or hydrogen sulfide — and do it quickly. Also topping the news, Gov. Bruce Rauner declared a historic harvest emergency last week — but what does that mean? For details on these and other agriculture-related goings-on in the Prairie State, please read on …

Livestock, poultry farmers preparing emissions reports

URBANA — Certain livestock and poultry producers in Illinois are busy preparing emissions reports for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) due to a recent appeals court decision that forces producers whose facilities likely emit in excess of 100 pounds of ammonia or hydrogen sulfide to report their emission levels. The deadline for compliance was November 15, according to an update from the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences issued on Nov. 8.

The ruling requires EPA to enforce an existing reporting rule on the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act and appears to affect all farms, rather than being restricted to farms designated as large Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOs, under EPA’s National Pollution Discharge Elimination System.

“Livestock and poultry farmers need to know this issue is evolving daily,” said U of I Extension engineer Richard Gates, in a U of I news release. “EPA has asked the Court of Appeals to reconsider its ruling but as of today, no further action has been taken.”

Extension livestock engineers have developed a table that uses animal numbers to help producers determine whether their barns may be over the threshold for emissions. For example, researchers determined a grow-finish swine farm that uses deep-pit manure storage with less than 2,703 head would not need to file a report; nor would a turkey grower with less than 12,970 tom turkeys raised from 36 to 140 days old. The table is available through the ACES website.

“Fortunately the reporting requirements are simple, requiring only a phone call and a follow-up report within 30 days,” said Neslihan Akdeniz, a clinical assistant professor at the U of I. Farms that participated in the EPA’s AFO Air Compliance Agreement in 2008 are exempt from the new reporting requirement, according to Akdeniz. (U of I College of ACES news)

Rauner declares historic harvest emergency

SPRINGFIELD — When Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a “harvest emergency” for the state’s farmers, it marked the first time the newly minted declaration had been utilized. But what exactly, some wonder, is a harvest emergency?

With input from the Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Grain and Feed Association and others, the Harvest Season Emergency law, signed on Aug. 11, allows farmers to apply for a permit extending the days allowable for transportation of overweight loads of harvested grains on state highways and county roads. Just as with any other overweight permit, farmers must go to the highway jurisdiction on whose roads they intend to operate to obtain the permit. Several permits may be needed to cross jurisdictions, and a 10 percent increase in load weights is the most a jurisdiction may offer.

Rauner’s emergency declaration is valid for 45 days from its issuance date of Nov. 5, which means vehicles bound for grain elevators with heavier loads will be on roads until nearly Christmastime. The declaration was prompted after excess rainfall amounts, primarily in the northern region of the state, delayed harvest activities.

“I would like to thank the governor for making this declaration today,” said IFB president Richard Guebert Jr., in a news release from the governor’s office. “This harvest season declaration will improve the transportation of our crops.” For more specifics on the harvest emergency declaration, contact the IFB at (309) 557-3274, the Illinois State Police at (217) 782-6267, or the Illinois Department of Transportation at (217) 785-1477.

Illinois Farm Fact: From 1980 to 2015, soybeans improved resource efficiency with decreases in per bushel land use (-40 percent), irrigation water use (-32 percent), energy use (-35 percent), greenhouse gas emissions (-38 percent) and improvements in per acre soil conservation (-47 percent). (Illinois Soybean Association)

Douglas Wilson is new state RD director

PEORIA — I apologize for my mistake in last week’s column in identifying William J. Graff as Donald J. Trump’s appointee as Illinois State Rural Development Director for USDA. Mr. Graff, instead, was appointed new FSA State Director. Douglas Wilson, a third-generation farmer and past Illinois State Director for RD, was selected by the Trump administration to reassume the RD director position in Illinois. Wilson has served in leadership roles in a variety of agricultural, community and not-for-profit organizations, according to the USDA.

Lawmakers, farmers bond over lattes

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Soybean Association farmer-leaders spent the crisp morning of Nov. 8 serving hot soy-based lattes to legislators in the Illinois State Capitol Building. The farmers were there to share the news with lawmakers that the soybean industry in Illinois adds a sales value of $28.3 billion to the state’s economy, while accounting for 114,500 Illinois jobs.

“A conversation over coffee is often the best way to catch up with someone,” noted Stan Born, ISA director and farmer from Lovington. “We know our state legislators and their staff are very busy, so we thought, ‘Why not bring soy lattes to them?’ We appreciate the time they were able to take to meeting farmers like myself firsthand.”

The ISA group also talked to legislators about the economic value of soy meal, improvements to the inland waterway system, environmental stewardship and B20 biodiesel fuel, among other topics. (ISA news)

