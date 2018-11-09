Incumbent Republican 13th District U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield by 1 percent.

Davis finished with 50.7 percent of the votes (135,680 total) while Londrigan earned 49.3 percent (131,958 total).

Davis was endorsed by state or local affiliates of several labor and professional groups.

The Republicans sent in the heavyweights late in the campaign, when Vice President Pence spoke at a private Davis fundraiser Oct. 12, at a Springfield country club. House Speaker Ryan held a closed-door meeting with Davis supporters in Edwardsville on Oct. 23.

Londrigan also was supported by locals or political action committees of several labor groups. She, too, picked up key endorsements from former President Obama and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and other Illinois office holders.

Illinois’ 13th Congressional District includes Calhoun, Christian, De Witt, Greene, Jersey, Macon, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Piatt counties and portions of Bond, Champaign, Madison, McLean, and Sangamon counties.

— Davis holds off Democratic challenger in close 13th District race —-