When eighth-grade teacher Jennifer Drozt left her 17-year tenure in engineer and joined the teaching staff at Hannah Beardsley Middle School, the Annual Discover Engineering Week had just launched.

One of Drozt’s colleagues, Mary Warren, initiated the event in 2010. This year, Warren is in Washington D.C. with students.

“Back then students had very little experience with the STEM subjects before they got to us,” said Drozt. “Now the elementary schools have a focus on science, technology, engineering, and math.”

When the program began, Hannah Beardsley partnered with Northrop Grumman Corporation, who had a grant that picked up part of the cost. Now, parents, local corporations, and even former students get involved. This year, four major corporations got involved: Baxter & Woodman (a civil and environmental engineering firm,) Rita Corporation (a manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals to the cosmetic, personal care, and industrial markets,) General Kinematics (a manufacturing firm headquartered in Crystal Lake,) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (a global security company,)

Also presenting information to the eighth-grade students were teachers from the District 155 program, Project Lead the Way, a national program designed to introduce rigorous engineering courses to high school students with the goal of earning first-year engineering college credit at a variety of universities across the country.

Discover Engineering Week was developed after the Northrop Grumman model of Discover-E, a program designed to promote engineering careers by partnering working engineers with classroom teachers to present design process activities to students.

Engineers shared their experiences as engineers and presented problem-solving projects.

The students used math, science, and communication skills in small groups to design, build and test structures, tools, and machines.

Students interacted with senior high school students from Project Lead the Way and first- and second-year engineers from Northrop Grumman about their decision to study engineering, selecting a college, the rigor of engineering curriculum, and job placement after graduation. Representatives from both District 155 and McHenry County College presented options for a pathway to a career in a STEM field starting in high school and through programs at the community college. The Pathway to Engineering program takes MCC students, after two years to study, to the University of Illinois, UC, School of Engineering.

Drozt welcomed Andrew Noonan, at senior at Central High School who plans to have a career in engineering.

Drozt said of Noonan “he said that the reason he got into engineering is because of this week.” The week is designed to tell students what engineering is before they get into high school. They can take classes and explore the field and see what they enjoy.

“Kids are told that science and math are hard,” said Drozt. “They just need to see how much fun it is.”

Discover Engineering Week gave them a chance to do just that.