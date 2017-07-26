–Why doesn’t Congress help reduce suffering?

No answers in this column, just a question — a big question.

By way of preface let me say that I try to keep up on the news. And for quite a while now that has been health care, Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The GOP-dominated House and Senate have proposed health-care plans, either of which would result in more than 20 million Americans losing health insurance, while millions more (particularly the elderly and

the ill) would see premiums and copays skyrocket.

That brings me to my question:

Why?

Why do our representatives in Congress (and the President of the United States) want to harm millions of Americans whose interest and welfare they are supposed to represent and protect.

Debate over the role and policies of government is a pleasant intellectual pastime.

But health care isn’t an academic debate. It is life and death.

Republicans’ approach to health care (House or Senate) would catastrophically result in diseases not cured, injuries not treated, pain not alleviated, financial ruin and death for countless of their fellow citizens, fellow human beings.

Why are Republicans willing — nay, eager — to inflict such hurt?

To the GOP, “help” is a four-letter word.

Takers. That’s what Republicans think of Americans who use Medicaid and even Medicare and Social Security. They don’t see fellow Americans who need a hand to get by. They see freeloaders. Government has no business in providing a safety net for its citizens. That is up to each individual. If you need help it is because you are too lazy to provide for yourself and your family.

Now, Republicans see their chance to shred the U.S.’s moderate safety net since they control all three branches of the federal government.

It’s a shame elected officials aren’t required to vow, as physicians do, “to do no harm.”

But, that brings me back to my question: Why?

Why do Republicans want to impose health-care plans that are profoundly undemocratic and violate the basic beliefs of all religions and ethical systems.

Powerful Republicans could do so much to reduce the suffering of millions of Americans.

Why don’t they?

Why?

–Why doesn’t Congress help reduce suffering?–