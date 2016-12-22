Embrace the great outdoors: No need to go very far to enjoy winter fun

When Algonquin’s Raging Buffalo Snowboard Park and Ski Area opened back in the 1990s, it was christened a snowboard exclusive terrain park to counter what the owners saw as substandard treatment of snowboarders at the time at other area resorts.

Today, Raging Buffalo is open to both skiers and snowboarder, but snowboarders still are kings of the hills.

Unlike traditional ski resorts with the traditional trails, Raging Buffalo’s 150 vertical foot all-terrain park includes halfpipes, table tops, rails and even a magic carpet conveyor lift on its beginner hill.

But if snowboarding isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of local sled hills and park district ice skating rinks along with other area winter outdoor activities to enjoy.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING / SNOWSHOEING

In DuPage County, snowshoeing and cross country skiing have grown tremendously over the years, according to Dan Jones, the assistant site manager of East Division for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Snowshoes rentals are now available at both Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville and Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook.

Already this winter, Jones said, groups of snowshoe enthusiasts have also been spotted at Churchill Woods, Fullersburg Woods, Mayslake, and Waterfall Glen Forest Preserves.

DuPage County grooms over 70 miles of trails for cross country skiers. No permit or fee is required. However, forest preserve officials recommend skiers travel single file on the right edge of the trail.

Snowshoes at Blackwell and Fullersburg Woods Forest Preserves rent for $8 for two hours or $13 per day available when snow is on the trails. At Blackwell when Mount Hoy is open, rentals are available at the base until 2 p.m. On weekdays when Mount Hoy isn’t open, snowshoes can be obtained at the DuPage County Forest Preserve west sector office on Mack Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (630) 876-5931 for questions or availability. Rentals are available at the Fullersburg Woods Nature Education Center daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (630) 850-8110 for questions or availability.

Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton also offers cross country skiing until dusk as well as rental equipment and instruction. While there is no fee to use the trails, equipment rents for $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under including skis, boots, and poles.

Already this year, the McHenry County Conservation District has hosted the first of three cross country Candlelight Ski events. The event will be repeated on Jan. 20 and 21 at Corel Woods and again on Feb. 10 and 11 at Rush Creek.

With four inches of snow, outdoor enthusiasts can utilize over 40 miles of cross-country ski trails at 17 different sites throughout the county. In addition, the Conversation District added a 1.5 mile skate ski trail loop at Silver Creek Conversation Area in Cary.

In McHenry County, cross country skis can be rented from Crystal Lake Ski and Bike and Alpine Accessories located in Lake in the Hills. Snow shoes are available for rent at the Lost Valley Visitors Center for $10 for the day.

Snowshoeing and cross country skiing is permitted at all Kane County Forest Preserves.

With hundreds of miles of trails to cross country ski including the 62-mile I & M Canal, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources also offers many opportunities for cross country enthusiasts across Northern Illinois.

Other state parks like Johnson-Sauk Trail Recreation Area offers several winter activities including three miles of cross country ski trails, sledding, ice skating, and ice fishing.

SNOW TUBING

Snow tubing already under way at Mount Hoy in DuPage County’s Blackwell Forest Preserve. The 800-foot hill already had 217 tube rentals on its first Sunday opening.

“It has been quite rare in recent years to get this much snow and cold temps in December,” said Jay Johnson, site manager of West Division for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. “However, here at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, we are ready for great tubing, snow shoeing, and a cross-country ski season. Soon the conditions will be ready for ice fishing, too.”

Blackwell Forest Preserve inner tube rentals are $5 per tube per day ($7 for nylon tubes) and end at 3:30 p.m. Only District tubes are allowed. Open weekends through Feb. 26 and holidays including Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, Jan. 16 and Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day).

At Villa Olivia 1401 W Lake St, Bartlett,, the facility of the Bartlett Park District offers both skiing and snow tubing which includes a conveyor lift.

Raging Buffalo, 19-265 Western Ave Algonquin, also features snow tubing. It is open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rates: Saturday, Sunday and holidays $20 or $18 for residents for two hours. Night-time tubing $17 or $15 for residents for two hours.

DOWNHILL SKIING / SNOWBOARDING

Raging Buffalo Snowboard Park and Ski Area, 19-265 Western Ave, Algonquin, is open Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Equipment rental: Weekends and holidays: $45 and weekdays or half days $35. Helmets are mandatory including parents walking on the beginner hill. Tickets: Weekdays $32, weekends and holidays $45, afternoon to evening $40, and half day $38.

Entering its 55th season, Four Lakes Ski & Snowboard Area, 5750 Lakeside Drive Lisle, five groomed trails and a terrain park for skiers and snowboarders. Hours: Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rates: Daily $28, Tuesday $20 and Fridays $ 17. Equipment rentals: Ski Rental $20, Snowboard rental $38, and helmets $10.

Villa Olivia, 1401 W. Lake St., Bartlett, features a 180 foot vertical hill includes seven runs, a chairlift, and six rope tows. Hours: Weekend and Holidays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. 9:30 p.m. Weekend and Holiday Lift Tickets: Adult age 12 and older $40 and $35 for residents, juniors ages 7 to 11 $29 residents and $25, senior and children ages six and under $17 or $13 for residents. Evening Lift Tickets: Adult age 12 and older $30 residents $26, juniors ages 7 to 11 $23 residents $19, senior and children ages six and under $13 or $11 for residents. Equipment rentals: Skis, boots and poles, $27 adults, $23 juniors, and $20 seniors and children under six. Snowboards and boots $39. Helmets $6.

ICE FISHING

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources permits ice fishing on many of its lakes and ponds unless otherwise noted.

In addition, ice fishing is permitted on most forest preserve waters in DuPage County unless otherwise noted. Each angler is allowed up to two ice fishing holes which should be 10 inches or smaller in diameter. Portable shelters are allowed; however, must be removed when not in use. A minimum of 4 inches of ice is recommended for fishing, skating over other ice activates.

The Kane County Forest Preserve permits ice fished at four locations– Hampshire South Forest Preserve (Hampshire), Lake Patterson within Oakhurst Forest Preserve (Aurora), and on the two ponds within Paul Wolff Campground (Elgin).

McHenry County Conservation District allows ice fishing at two locations in Cary—Lake Atwood and West Lake which were still closed at press time. Four inches of clear ice on the water is required for ice fishing.

SNOWMOBILING

Seventeen state parks in Illinois permit snowmobiling including nearby Shabbona State Park in DeKalb County beginning on Jan. 1 through winter daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on seven miles of designated trails.

Snowmobiling also is permitted at Silver Springs State Park. Located five miles west of Yorkville, approximately four miles of designated trails are available for snowmobiling from 7 a.m. to sunset.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County permits snowmobiling on marked trails from sunrise to sunset at the Campton Forest Preserve and the Hampshire Forest Preserve. Snowmobiling is permitted at the Great Western Trail from sunrise until 11 p.m.

The McHenry County Conversation District has more than 17 miles of snowmobile trails in Glacial Park and along the Prairie Trail.