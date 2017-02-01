Farmer’s markets don’t disappear in winter, they just move indoors

Farmers’ Markets don’t vanish when the weather turns cold, many just move indoors.

Although there are fewer compared to summer and fall growing seasons, there remains a collection of convenient locations to pick up healthy vegetables, fruits and other staples.

Some also offer baked goods, personal care products and even books.

Indoor farmers markets can be found throughout Kane County as well as locations in DuPage, McHenry and DeKalb counties.

BATAVIA

The Batavia Winter Market, sponsored by Batavia MainStreet, is held weekly on Saturdays through May 27 from 9 a.m.-noon at Gaetano’s Italian Restaurant, 15 E. Wilson St. Between nine and 12 vendors typically take part in the market, now in its third year.

GENEVA

The Geneva Green Market runs every Saturday into April from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 321 Hamilton St. This not-for-profit group has offered an indoor market for the past 10 years and promotes local, organic and sustainable products from artisan farmers and producers. It features around a dozen vendors. Information: www.Geneva-green-market.org

DEKALB

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 158 N. 4th St., will host two more indoor Farmer’s Markets this season on Feb. 11 and March 19. The market features organic, non-GMO, natural food products and a seed exchange plus baked goods, homemade breads, and other items and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $1. The market includes a used book sale in the UUFD library. Information: (815) 793-0950 or dkenney53@hotmail.com.

ELGIN

Elgin Winter Market, 800 N. State, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays into May and features locally grown vegetables, herbs, meat, poultry, eggs, breads, preserves and gourmet treats. Information: facebook.com/ElginWinterMarket

Indoor Farmer’s Market, Advocate Sherman Hospital, 1425 N. Randall Rd, will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 9 and March 9 and will include locally grown and homemade foods plus personal care products. Information: (224) 783-8427.

ST.CHARLES

The St. Charles Indoor Farmers Market at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave., is in its second season and offers a variety of local products and artisan foods including meats, produce, seafood and bakery items. Open from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays through May, it has up to 15 vendors each week. Information: (630) 988-0705 or email robbm592002@yahoo.com

SUGAR GROVE

Sugar Grove Wintermarket is open from 11 a.m-3 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month through May at the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive. The next market is scheduled for Feb. 11 and will feature fresh eggs, honey, pork, beef and a variety of cheeses. Space is still available for additional vendors. Call (630) 466-4686 or email

shannon@sugargrove.lib.il.us for more information.

WHEATON

The poplar French Market moves indoor into the downtown Wheaton Metra station, Front and West Streets. The market runs from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each Saturday through March 28. Offerings include greenhouse vegetables, baked goods, organic trail mixes plus linens, pottery and home decor items. Information: email bensidoun@yahoo.com.

WOODSTOCK

The popular outdoor market in the city’s square moves several blocks east to Building D on the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Rd, Woodstock. Up to 37 vendors participate, ranging from fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and cheeses and even pet treats and personal care and home items. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays through April.

CHICAGO, DOWNSTATE

Markets also serve Chicago, select Cook County suburbs and downstate communities. Find out more at www.ilfarmersmarkets.org.