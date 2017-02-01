County and Fox Lake enter agreement, avoid civil suit

Lake County and the Village of Fox Lake issued a joint press release Jan. 26 concerning a proposed mediation settlement on fees charged by the village for wastewater treatment at its Northwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility, stemming from a state of Illinois allowance for charges, as opposed to a standing contract between both parties.

The source point was an interceptor sewer, owned by the county, which transported effluent water from various municipalities and unincorporated areas, to the facility.

The release stated: “During an accounting review, the county questioned approximately $1.2 million of funds charged as an indirect cost, from the Northwest Regional Fund to the Village’s General Fund, from 2011-15. The Village, per the intergovernmental agreement, is authorized to charge for services provided to the regional facility. The parties had disagreement regarding the allocation of indirect costs between them based upon the parties’ contract and certain OMB rules, which the parties had previously agreed to use.”

Last November, District 2 County Board member Dianne Hewitt said, “We were considering legal action over the costs to us (the county), for the water treatment, especially when we had a contract. The state legislature provided a wrinkle that municipalities can charge a flat rate, which was higher. And we had a contract with them for a specific rate.”

Adding further tensions to the ongoing dispute were audience comments by Bonnie Thomson-Carter, then-District 5 county board member, during the Sept. 13 Lakes Region Sanitary District meeting. She had reported on a recent session with representatives from Round Lake-based Baxter Healthcare, Inc. Laboratories, Inc., and they were “seriously considering connection at this time.”

“Baxter representatives mentioned that the discharge into the wetlands is a plus in times of drought … Currently, the county and Fox Lake have agreed to non-binding mediation.”

The LRSD board then reached consensus that a third-party forensic audit should be completed before any agreement can be finalized.

The board also concurred that a means must be discussed “how best to encourage the Lake County Division of Public Works and Fox Lake to move forward with the regional system review and the absolute necessity of inclusion of cost factors in the review.“

The mediation accord stipulates that the village of Fox Lake “will repay the Northwest Regional Fund $846,161 based upon the $1.2 million owed by the village to cover eligible indirect costs less a credit of $400,000 for Fox Lake Public Works services during the 2011-15 time period. The credit is applied because the Village failed to charge for these allowable costs to the Regional Fund during these years.

“Per the 2010 agreement, the Village is allowed to collect an externality fee for hosting the regional treatment plant. They (will) receive 4.5 percent of revenue (approximately $234,000) annually. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the village will only collect 2.5 percent of the 4.5 percent until the balance of $846,161 is repaid to the Regional Fund, which will take approximately eight to nine years.

“Beginning with Fiscal Year 2016, the village will utilize a new methodology for determining indirect costs … will create a base period of costs. The base is calculated using 2015 allowable expenses of $350,000 plus the allowable Public Works indirect service costs at $80,000.” The anticipated annual total is projected at $430,000.

The process was initiated in 2011, during the tenure of former Fox Lake mayor Ed Bender. Fox Lake Village Administrator Anne Marrin was unavailable for direct comment at press time, although indications were that the settlement was amicable.

NWWRF director Ryan Kelly was unavailable for comment.

“At this time, we aren’t making ant comments since this is all at the review stage,” said Mohammed Haque, Lakes Region Sanitary District director