–Fox Lake prepares for flood clean-up and assistance

As floodwaters recede from the Des Plaines River in Gurnee, as well as communities surrounding the Chain O’ Lakes and Fox River waterway systems, Lake County residents are looking ahead to cleaning up debris on and in homeowner properties.

Insurance adjusters are assessing the flood damage in advance of state and federal assistance workers surveying the same devastation.

One of the hardest-hit municipalities is

Fox Lake, with its monitoring gauge hitting 8.03 feet above flood stage at the crest point, a little more than an inch above the 2013 record of 7.91 feet above flood stage. The wild range of flood stages included the New Munster, Wis. gauge that crested at more than two feet higher than the 2013 record.

“We have about 200 clean-up kits that were being distributed at the old Lions Club, at 23 South St., starting July 31, and also at the Village Hall,” said Fox Lake Village Administrator Anne Marrin.

“We’re asking residents to put their garbage out on the regular pick-up day, and stage the flood-damaged items and sandbags. Our public works crews and our waste vendor will be working together on removal, Aug. 7-14.

“This is still an anxious time as we still have parts of the village, and neighborhoods under water,” she said. “If there is anything needed, contact the village. We want to do everything we can.”

The standing water has also made it difficult for Fox Waterway Agency damage assessments to be attached with hard numbers, for flood assistance. Federal Emergency Management Agency workers, and the state of Illinois, have already made a cursory evaluation of the area. Workers are anticipated to return in mid-August, for individual responses.

“Even though the water is receding, we have problems coming up with an accurate estimate … it’s more like a dart at the wall,” said Fox Waterway Agency Executive Director Joe Keller. “We came up with a figure of $4 million to forward on, and the agency supplies 25 percent of that amount. We’re also working on in-kind contributions as an offset. A lot of the flood damage just can’t be assessed properly, at this point.”

Waterway agency crews are also working with state crews to remove debris from open water, and spent two days laboring on the Squaw Creek channel and bog. “The biggest headache right now is the clean-up,” said Wayne Blake, the waterway agency’s Chairman. “We hadn’t really had a chance to get out onto the waters to see what’s there. But they’ve removed debris, whole trees … and nearly an acre of bog land that broke off.

“State crews and our crews spent two days working on that portion, and by pooling resources, it becomes more efficient and cost-effective. There were tree logs near Route 59 too.”

The Eagle Point peninsula had been completely blocked by water along its roadway frontage with Pistakee Lake. Some residents even took to fishing in lawn chairs, while sitting in knee-deep waters. “You know, I’m seeing more and more grass, so it’s something I’m looking forward to,” said resident Steve Shumate. “We’re getting there.”

–Fox Lake prepares for flood clean-up and assistance–