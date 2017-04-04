Lake Co. Hispanic community addresses planned Trump initiatives

In mid-February, the Trump administration announced plans to begin mass deportations of illegal immigrants and a complete dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, although the shape and scope of the actions has not formally been vetted.

The Hispanic community is the most prevalent ethnic group to feel the perceived threat and result of such actions, especially in Lake County.

The county’s Hispanic population was listed at 21 percent, according to the federal special census in July 1, 2015. Waukegan alone carried a 41 percent population demographic, which led the other ethnic races that were listed. The illegal alien status of many within the group, with the ability to work in the United States, is under the umbrella of what the new administration is attempting to target.

An executive order has already been fashioned relating to end DACA, although not effectuated. The program was enacted in 2012 by a federal executive order, protecting undocumented youths, and allowing immigrants to live and work in this country. Although the administration has been exploring other options, the possibility has struck a chord with Lake County, and surrounding area, families seeking citizenship.

The Hispanic American Community Education and Services (HACES), a non-profit agency, has been working toward supplying social services and guidance in meeting the needs of Lake County’s diverse immigrant community. Its mission focuses solely on citizenship, assistance, and programs to ease the stress of naturalization while offering steps toward beginning the process.

“Right now we are in the midst of taking a negative and making it a positive,” said Maria-Elena Jonas, the organization’s CEO, and founder. “These ethnic groups are reacting, people are renewing their documentation out of fear, since they were afraid to do it before. They are doing it, at this time. They are being pro-active in their citizenship, and the current administration provided the spark.

The Mexican community is angry, they want to be citizens and vote. The older folks were waiting for it to happen, and now, they’ve taken a stand with the fear of losing it all, after working hard for years,” she said. “We try to be as helpful as we can, but the uncertainty … people are getting ready just in case of deportation.”

In August, the 11-year-old agency relocated to larger facilities at 820 W. Greenwood in Waukegan. Its previous two locations amounted to small workrooms. From those sites, HACES aided more than 4,000 clients annually, from available community-based resources to applying for citizenship and convening classes to learn English. They also provide personal and housing counseling services, parent mentor development, and an advocacy program.

“Our clientele has doubled since moving here, it’s comfortable, and it’s our home,” said Jonas. “We want to be a community center, as there is room to expand, and this is a miracle for our caseworkers supplying services, classes, and programs. Things can be reassessed at a later date. We have been allowed that privilege, and to say this has been an example of the community coming together … that would be a very accurate statement.”

Financial guidance and help came through the Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company, and its North Chicago branch, all under the Wintrust Bank’s network of holdings, once the property had been found.

“The representatives came to the old Lorraine Avenue site, and asked how we could process over 4,000 clients from such a small location,” Jonas said. “We told them we are like a ‘McHACES,’ because we process so many, getting them in and out.”

Regarding the DACA program being scuttled, it was noted that approximately 600,000 new arrivals on a nationwide basis, come before their 16th birthday. The program allows those minors to become eligible to receive a work permit, and obtain a two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility, which is renewable. The executive order under consideration would terminate the process completely.

“The term, ‘clearing out,’ that has been used in connection with this possibility, is interpreted to mean they will be shipped out,” said Jonas. “Some parents are in fear, and are signing custody papers for their children in case they don’t return home. The documentation is now paramount, and where they were previously afraid to take action, they are coming forward. This is what our mission statement is about … citizenship and assistance for all ethnic groups. These fears are not confined to the Mexican community alone, it includes many ethnic groups.”

The agency has received recognition for its work receiving a distinguished certificate of appreciation from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) five years ago, for its assistance in getting participation from the Latino community to identify transportation needs in Lake County. In 2014, the U.S. House of Representatives recognized HACES with the Outstanding Commitment to the Achievement of Citizenship Award.

Jonas noted, “Of course, we’re anxious for the future, but the reason our agency is in existence is the great need for these services. Community involvement and citizenship are at the core of our efforts.”