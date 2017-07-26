–Rudd special prosecutor Towne indicted

Brian J. Towne, the special prosecutor assigned to the perjury case against former Lake County Coroner Dr. Thomas Rudd, was himself indicted by the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office on five counts of felony activity stemming from allegedly organizing what amounted to a private police force, eliciting fines for drug-related offenses, along with purchasing materials and equipment without authority.

The June 9 filing in the 13th Judicial Circuit of LaSalle County, under docket #17L91, lists 41 pages of instances of alleged wrongdoing, investigator affidavits, and authorizations, filed under current state’s attorney for the county, Karen Donnelly. Donnelly defeated Towne for the post in the November 2016 general election. The suit also names the city of Spring Valley, the Spring Valley Police Department, the department’s Chief Kevin Sangston, along with Towne.

On June 29, the Illinois Supreme Court denied an appeal by Towne to dismiss the charges against him, and upheld the indictments citing the alleged illegality of organizing and operating the State’s Attorney’s Felony Enforcement unit (SAFE) in 2011, for the sole purpose of having a drug interdiction team operating on Interstate 80 in La Salle County.

The unit was staffed by two retired state police officers, one Spring Valley officer, and part-time officers, appointed by Towne, and would pull over motorists for a variety of vehicle offenses, such as “mudflaps too high,” and proceed to involve drug-sniffing dogs. Any money or seized items were placed into a “seizure account” at the Spring Valley City Bank. Funds were forwarded to the Illinois State Police, where 65 percent was returned to the La Salle County Felony Enforcement Unit. From July 2012 to July 2015, a total of $573,451.18 was deposited into the account, according to the suit.

It cites that despite the legal assertions by Towne’s office, Spring Valley did not “have a population over 20,000 people, no intergovernmental agreement existed with LaSalle County, or SAFE, and none of the safe seizures took place within its geographic limits. Towne also allegedly received an additional 12.5 percent of the forfeited proceeds,” and were placed in an account solely under his control. It is contended the monies belonged to LaSalle County, not Spring Valley.

Count I states that Towne had no legal authority to turn over funds to Spring Valley, or for the municipality to accept the tender. Count II cites conversion, where the bank facilitated the transactions with the state police, and Spring Valley, and its police department, wrongly came into possession of the funds. Count III cites constructive trust with a memorandum of understanding that put Sangston as the “de facto treasurer.”

Count IV listed unjust enrichment where the $573,451.18 belonged to the people of LaSalle County and instead went to the City of Spring Valley Disbursement Account.

Those funds highlight Count V, the breach of fiduciary trust where Towne is alleged to have diverted the funds from the rightful “benefit and use” of LaSalle County, per state statute, and

the “Cannabis Control Act.” Two high-profile arrests by the SAFE unit were also under scrutiny, and potential civil litigation.

As a special prosecutor named in the Rudd case, Towne was selected by the Special Prosecution Unit of the State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor agency, at the request of Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim. The office’s communications manager, Cynthia Vargas, had said the selection of Towne, and the prosecution of Rudd, were not connected to the Lake County office.

The special prosecution agency’s website states, “If a conflict of interest arises in a State’s Attorney’s office, and the State’s Attorney wants an independent, detached review and prosecution by an outside person … the agency makes the services of the Special Prosecution Unit available.”

The defense contends that Nerheim presented the materials to the Lake County Grand Jury for indictment, and that Circuit Court Judge Daniel Shanes had signed them. Shanes devoted more than eight pages in his September determination of the Melissa Calusinski evidentiary hearing against Rudd. Shanes was served with a substitute of judge filing at the initial Feb. 24 hearing, and replaced by Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti.

Rudd was charged Feb. 15 with five Class III felonies of perjury, one for each nominating pages where he signed in the blank circulator slots, which he has previously stated was done in error. The petitions were given to the Lake County Clerk’s Office by the Nov. 2015 deadline, for inclusion on the April 2016 primary ballot. An objection was levied two business days after the date by now-Lake County Republican Party chairman Mark Shaw.

He surrendered Feb. 16, paid 10 percent of a $150,000 bond, and did not have a formal arraignment. He pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Jed Stone, and a May 31 status hearing was held over to Aug. 1, for any additional paperwork filing.

Stone, Towne, and Donnelly were not available for comment, at press time.

–Rudd special prosecutor Towne indicted–