With Apologies to Dr. Seuss

(A note from your writer: So much of what happens these days in the political realm is utter nonsense. Why not tell it in verse? At least there will be rhyme with no reason.)

Every Who in Whomerica likes freedom a lot,

But the Trump who lives here in Washington, Does Not!

The Trump hates democracy, to the point of malfeasance.

Now please don’t ask why, we all know the reasons.

It could be his head isn’t screwed on just right,

It could be, perhaps, that his pants are too tight.

But I think the most likely reason may be

That he has a brain that’s the size of a pea.

Whatever the reason, his pants or his brain,

He manages to be a perennial pain.

He’s teamed up with his Russian friend Putin,

Although he insists that there was no collusion.

He fires angry tweets at many questioning Whos;

He lets fly with charges that they’re spreading “fake news.”

If he could he’d attack them, perhaps with an ax

Instead of relying on “alternative facts.”

He rages and rages to all he may face,

And riles up the yay-Whos who make up his base.

He’s often at rallies; there’s no limit where he’ll go

To sop up the love, satisfying his ego.

His most rabid of followers think he’s just great.

They adore what he says, as he spews out his hate

Against immigrants, media, other critics he’d silence,

Whipping them up to a frenzy until they’re near violence.

Never mind it’s all lies, misrepresentments,

He pushes their buttons, the politics of resentments.

His supporters are not just these deplorable souls,

His true power comes from the internet trolls.

They would steal our democracy, and not only a Russian heist,

There’s a real danger here coming from the alt-right.

They call themselves that, but they’re fascists and bigots.

When it comes to the hate, they would turn on the spigots,

They’re fanatics and crazy, but also effective,

After all, one of their own has gotten elected.

The Trump’s stealing democracy, taking it away inch by inch.

He’s not like Dr. Seuss and his wonderful Grinch

Seuss wrote a classic, a true snappy rendering

Our saga may not have any such happy ending.

It is possible that unless we resist

Whomerica’s freedoms will no longer exist.

Bob Franken is an Emmy Award-winning reporter who covered Washington for more than 20 years with CNN.

(c) 2018 Bob Franken

Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.

—With Apologies to Dr. Seuss–