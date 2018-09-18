–Recap of Illinois Representatives’ Congressional Votes Week of Sept. 10

United States House of Representatives

$147 Billion Appropriations Bill

Voting 377 for and 20 against, the House on Sept. 13 gave final congressional approval to a $147 billion appropriations bill for several departments and agencies in fiscal 2019, which starts Oct. 1. In part, the bill (HR 5895) would provide $86.5 billion for veterans programs including health care for seven million individuals; $44.6 billion for energy and water programs; $10.3 billion for construction at military bases; $7 billion for Army Corps of Engineers public-works projects and $4.8 billion for operating the legislative branch including a boost in funding to defend Capitol Hill against cyberattacks. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.

Voting yes: Rush, Kelly, Lipinski, Gutierrez, Quigley, Roskam, Danny Davis, Krishnamoorthi, Schneider, Foster, Bost, Rodney Davis, Hultgren, Kinzinger, Bustos, LaHood

Voting no: Schakowsky, Shimkus,

Not voting: None

United States Senate

Voting 92 for and five against, the Senate on Sept. 12 agreed to the conference report on HR 5895. The $147 billion measure provides $44.6 billion for energy and water programs, including $4.4 billion for a revolving loan fund to help communities upgrade drinking-water systems and outlays to help schools replace lead-poisoned drinking fountains. In addition, the bill increases budgets for mental health and suicide prevention programs for veterans and provides $454 million for addressing veterans’ opioids addiction. A yes vote was to approve the conference report.

Voting yes: Tammy Duckworth, Richard Durbin

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

Charles Rettig, Irs Commissioner

Voting 64 for and 33 against, the Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed Charles P. Rettig, 62, a tax attorney in private practice in Beverly Hills, Calif., for a five-year term as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, where he will be in charge of administering and enforcing U.S. tax laws and conventions. A yes vote was to confirm Rettig.

Voting yes: None

Voting no: Tammy Duckworth, Richard Durbin

Not voting: None

–Recap of Illinois Representatives’ Congressional Votes Week of Sept. 10–