–Recap of Illinois Representatives’ Congressional Votes Week of Sept. 24

United States House of Representatives

Republican Tax Cuts

Voting 220 for and 191 against, the House on Sept. 28 passed a bill (HR 6760) that would make permanent several key elements of the 2017 GOP tax-cut law that would otherwise expire after 2025. The provisions include the law’s tax rates for individuals, increased standard deduction, expanded child tax credit, caps on deductions of state and local tax payments and increased deductions for pass-through entities such as limited-liability and S corporations. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Roskam, Bost, Rodney Davis, Hultgren, Shimkus, Kinzinger, LaHood

Voting no: Kelly, Lipinski, Quigley, Danny Davis, Krishnamoorthi, Schakowsky, Schneider, Foster, Bustos

Not voting: Rush, Gutierrez

$854 Billion Spending Bill For 2019

Voting 361 for and 61 against, the House on Sept. 26 agreed to the conference report on a bill (HR 6157) that would appropriate $854 billion for the departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Education and Labor in fiscal 2019. The bill would fund a 2.6 percent pay raise for those in uniform while providing $68.1 billion for combat operations abroad. In addition, it would appropriate $3.7 billion for addressing opioid addiction; $2.3 billion for Alzheimer’s research; $445 million for charter schools and $95 million in grants to help K-12 schools prevent and recover from classroom shootings. A yes vote was to send the conference report to President Trump.

Voting yes: Rush, Kelly, Lipinski, Gutierrez, Quigley, Roskam, Danny Davis, Krishnamoorthi, Schakowsky, Schneider, Foster, Bost, Rodney Davis, Hultgren, Shimkus, Kinzinger, Bustos, LaHood

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

United States Senate

Committee Approval Of Kavanaugh Nomination On a party-line vote, with all 11 Republicans voting for and all 10 Democrats voting against, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 28 advanced the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, a federal appeals judge, to the full chamber for a final vote that could occur in early October. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois was among the senators voting no. A yes vote was to advance the nomination.

Peter Feldman, Consumer Product Regulator

Voting 51 for and 49 against, the Senate on Sept. 26 confirmed Peter A. Feldman, a staff member on the Senate Commerce Committee, for a seven-year term on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission starting Oct. 27, 2019. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Voting yes: None

Voting no: Tammy Duckworth, Richard Durbin

Not voting: None

–Recap of Illinois Representatives’ Congressional Votes Week of Sept. 24–