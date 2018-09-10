Recap of Illinois Representatives’ Congressional Votes Week of Sept. 3

United States House of Representatives

Sharper Definition of Violent Crime

Voting 247-152, the House on Sept. 7 passed a bill (HR 6691) that would more precisely define what constitutes a violent crime in the U.S. criminal code while listing the violent crimes for which non-citizens – both undocumented immigrants and legal permanent residents — could be deported. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Lipinski, Roskam, Bost, Hultgren, Shimkus, Kinzinger, Bustos, LaHood

Voting no: Rush, Kelly, Gutierrez, Quigley, Danny Davis, Krishnamoorthi, Schakowsky, Schneider, Foster

Not voting: Rodney Davis

Small-Scale Natural Gas Exports

Voting 260 for and 146 against, the House on Sept. 6 passed a bill (HR 4606) that would speed Department of Energy approval of applications to export relatively small quantities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to countries with which the United States does not have free trade agreements. The bill is designed to boost LNG exports on smaller vessels mainly to countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean whose ports cannot accommodate large tankers. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Lipinski, Roskam, Bost, Rodney Davis, Hultgren, Shimkus, Kinzinger, LaHood

Voting no: Rush, Kelly, Gutierrez, Quigley, Danny Davis, Krishnamoorthi, Schakowsky, Schneider, Foster, Bustos

Not voting: None

Mandatory student-loan counseling

Voting 406 for and four against, the House on Sept. 5 passed a bill (HR 1635) that would require parents and students participating in federal student-loan programs to receive online counseling before signing up. In addition, students receiving loans and Pell grants would have to undergo annual online counseling on their loan obligations as a condition of continuing to receive aid. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: Rush, Kelly, Lipinski, Gutierrez, Quigley, Roskam, Davis, Danny, Krishnamoorthi, Schakowsky, Schneider, Foster, Bost, Davis, Rodney, Hultgren, Shimkus, Kinzinger, Bustos, LaHood

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

United States Senate

Elad Roisman, Securities Regulator

Voting 85 for and 14 against, the Senate on Sept. 5 confirmed Elad L. Roisman, 37, the chief counsel of the Senate Banking Committee, for a five-year term on the Securities and Exchange Commission, whose mission is to protect investors, maintain orderly markets and foster capital formation. A yes vote was to confirm Roisman.

Voting yes: Tammy Duckworth

Voting no: Richard Durbin

Not voting: None