— State offers discount ticket package for fair, museum

Two of our state’s favorite pastimes are coming together for offer one amazing deal.

In honor of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and the new “Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry” exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Illinois State Fair is offering the “Double Play!” ticket package.

This special promotion will allow visitors to explore the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum by day and the Illinois State Fair at night.

The Illinois State Fair will take place Aug. 10 – Aug. 20 in Springfield.

“As a former pitcher in the Pittsburg Pirates organization, I love the idea of tying these two great events together,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “The Lincoln Presidential Museum’s new exhibit is a fantastic event that can be enjoyed by the entire family. I hope that while those families are in town, they can head down the street and enjoy a concert, make memories at the Carnival, try a new fair food concoction, or take in one of our many free shows at the Illinois State Fair.”

Tickets are available for purchase for $12 on the Illinois State Fair website, and at the Illinois State Fair box office for a limited time only. The same ticket will be used at both locations, and can be printed at home or scanned from your mobile device. “Double Play!” tickets purchased at the Illinois State Fair box office are not available for mobile ticket scanning.

This special ticket offers visitors half-price adult admission at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and a half price adult admission at the Illinois State Fair. While this special discount ticket makes it easy for visitors to enjoy both events in one single day, the purchaser has until the end of the year to use the ALPLM portion of the ticket.

“Two great things about summer in Illinois are baseball and the state fair. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is thrilled to help families enjoy both at the same time while we pursue our mission of telling the world about America’s greatest president,” said ALPLM Executive Director Alan Lowe.

In addition to participating in the “Double Play!” offer, the presidential library will join the State Fair fun at two locations. Staff will be part of the Looking for Lincoln presentation on the lawn of the Illinois Building and will also be in Conservation World with kid-friendly activities exploring the role of technology during the Civil War.

Gate admission, parking passes, and Mega Pass are on sale now through the Illinois State Fair website. In addition, discount admission booklets can be purchased at participating County Market grocery stores. In addition, the Illinois State Fair mobile app can help visitors plan their trip.

