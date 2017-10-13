— Underfunded Pawar drops out of Illinois governor race

Long-shot Illinois gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar formally withdrew from the race Oct. 12.

In the process, he vowed to continue pushing a message of economic and racial fairness, saying that he will “keep organizing around the principle that we are stronger together and that we must defeat the politics of divide-and-rule.”

In a press released headed “Thank you. I tried. Onward,” the second-term 47th Ward Chicago Alderman acknowledged what most political observers have known for some time, that he simply couldn’t compete with a field of extremely deep pocket rivals. Illinois State Board of Election (ISBE) records indicate that he had attracted little or no financial support from Democrats outside Chicago.

“I’m sorry for the people who have stood with me that I don’t have the extraordinary wealth or extraordinarily wealthy connections to make up the difference,” Pawar said, adding the 2018 Illinois governor race “will set a record as the costliest race in American history.”

Pawar managed to raise less than $1 million, collecting $828,000 from 2,526 donors. While he appreciated the grass roots support, he admitted it can’t compete with the tens of millions his opponents have on hand.

“My donors did the best they could, I’m the one who came up short, but I am not ashamed,” he said. “We simply don’t have the money to meaningfully scale this campaign statewide. “I have a young family, and we decided not to take on more personal debt right now.”

Pawar’s fundraising for the March primary was dwarfed by the massive resources of just one of his Democratic rivals, billionaire J.B. Pritzker, who has poured more than $28 million into his campaign. Millionaire Chris Kennedy also remains in the race, as does Illinois State Senator Daniel Biss.

Pawar hit a grace note in bowing out, urging his supporters “to get to know the other Democratic candidates. They are good people, and any one of them will make a fine governor.”

The record for self-funding of an Illinois political campaign was held by commodity trader Blair Hull, who spent $29 million that resulted in a third-place finish in the 2004 U.S. Senate primary. Gov. Bruce Rauner spent $28 million of his own money during his successful primary and general election campaigns in 2014. Last December, he made a $50 million contribution to his primary campaign fund.

Pawar said that while he didn’t have the biggest campaign fund, he “had 3,200 volunteers “and the right message.” That message was one of progressive values, racial fairness and a turning away from the politics of fear and division. His goal in declaring for the governor’s race, had been to “force a conversation on progressive values and shine a light on how race, class, and geography are used to drive a wedge between communities and prevent progressive change.”

Pawar said he does not intend either to abandon his message or fade from the political scene. He announced the formation of a new Political Action Committee (PAC), “One Illinois,” which will continue his work of organizing young people to push for “progressive issues and fight the false and bigoted divides around race, class, and geography.”

ISBE records show Pawar had a bit more than $300,000 on hand as of Sept. 30.

— Underfunded Pawar drops out of Illinois governor race —