Enjoy the fall season at one of the region’s harvest pumpkin farms

Enjoy the fall season at one of the region’s harvest pumpkin farmsOctober 9, 2018
Get out for the day for some pumpkins, apple cider, corn mazes and more. Click on the map to find information on any of the harvest farms in the northern Illinois area listed below. Explore fall.
All Seasons Orchard – Woodstock
Anderson’s Pumpkins – Newark
Bengston’s Pumpkin Farm – Homer Glen
Butterprint Farm – Moneee
Cody’s Farm & Orchard, LLC – Marengo
Dollinger Family Farm – Channahon
Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch – Hampshire
Honey Hill Orchard – Waterman
Jonamac Orchard – Malta
Kroll’s Fall Harvest Farm – Waukegan
Kuipers Family Farm – Maple Park
Marion Abbey Farm – Aurora
Patch 22 – Wadsworth
Richardson Adventure Farm – Spring Grove
Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm – Lockport
Sonny Acres – West Chicago
South Barrington Farm – South Barrington
Sugar Grove Pumpkin Farm & Produce – Sugar Grove
Yaeger’s Farm Market – DeKalb