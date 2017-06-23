Free Illinois summer gardening webinars announced

The summer series of University of Illinois Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening program focuses on environmental stewardship, home gardening, and backyard food production.

The first session of the series is titled, Using Essential Oils Safely. The program is offered twice –on June 29at 6:30p.m. Essential oils have been growing in popularity, but some people are unsure of how to use them properly. Join Nancy Kreith, Horticulture Educator, as she leads you through the history, production and safety of using essential oils.

Other topics in the Summer series include Sustainable Lawn Care set for July 11 and 13,and Grow Your Own Backyard Tree Fruit: The Science of Tree Fruits Revealed set for July 25 and 27.

All sessions available for live home viewing Tuesdays at 1:30 pm and repeated on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Contact your local Extension office to inquire about attending the webinar at an Extension office. Following the session, a taped version is available on YouTube. There is no fee to attend. However attendees must register in advance for the live webinars to receive connection instructions. Each live session is about an hour long and provides an opportunity to ask questions with the presenter.

Registration and YouTube information are found at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs/4seasons.

For more information on this or other horticultural programs, contact your local Extension office by visiting www.extension.illinois.edu.