GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: 20-Minute Meals for Easy Weeknights

Try these quick and simple restaurant-style dinners for when there’s a lot on your plate.

Chicken Chilaquiles

Puree 1 (28-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes; two green onions, sliced; 1 teaspoon ground cumin; and 1/4 teaspoon salt until smooth. In a 12-inch skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil on medium; add tomato mixture. Partially cover; cook 8 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Stir in 2 cups shredded cooked chicken and 6 ounces tortilla chips. Cook 2 minutes, uncovered. Serve with sliced radishes, cilantro, lime wedges and 1/2 cup sour cream mixed with 1 tablespoon lime juice.

Serves 4. Each serving is about 500 calories, 27 g protein, 40 g carbohydrates, 26 g fat (6 g saturated), 4 g fiber, 805 mg sodium.

Blue Cheese Lemon Pasta

In a saucepan, in 2 tablespoons olive oil heated on medium, cook 1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs; 1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts; 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped; and 3 tablespoons chopped parsley for 5 minutes, or until well-toasted, stirring. Toss 1 pound cooked spaghetti with 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled; 3 tablespoons lemon juice; 1 tablespoon olive oil; and 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Fold in crumb mixture, then salt and pepper to taste.

Serves 6. Each serving is about 490 calories, 17 g protein, 66 g carbohydrates, 18 g fat (5 g saturated), 4 g fiber, 285 mg sodium.

Autumn Squash Salad

On two large rimmed baking sheets, toss (20-ounce) containers chopped butternut squash and 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bake at 425 F for 40 minutes or until squash is tender. Chop chicken; toss with squash, 5 ounces mixed greens, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serves 4. Each serving is about 385 calories, 28 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 20 g fat (7 g saturated), 9 g fiber, 555 mg sodium.

Fish and Chips

Line a large baking sheet with foil; spray generously with nonstick spray. Dip 1 1/2 pounds cod fillets, cut into strips, into three beaten large egg whites, then 6 ounces salt-and-vinegar potato chips, finely crushed; arrange on prepared pan. Spray fish with nonstick spray. Bake at 450 F for 12 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Microwave 1 pound frozen peas, 3 tablespoons butter, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper on high 5 minutes; then puree in food processor. Serve fish with pureed peas, lemon wedges and chives.

Serves 4. Each serving is about 295 calories, 35 protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat (6 g saturated), 6 g fiber, 570 mg sodium.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

How to Protect Yourself from Internet Pirates

Be smart online: Never open emails or attachments from unknown senders. And be careful about clicking on ads — enter a company’s site via its homepage. Download software only from trusted sources, and enable pop-up blockers and antivirus software — our tech pros recommend McAfee or Symantec. Updating software also may help protect you against new malware, the Lab says.

If you’re hacked: Disconnect from the internet. Bring your computer to a servicing shop to wipe the hard drive, or do it yourself (follow steps for a “factory reset”); restore from a previous backup. File a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov).

TABLE

Slow-Cooked Teriyaki Ribs

Use your slow cooker and have a delicious meal ready when you get home.

Sprinkle 1 large rack baby back ribs (2 1/2 pounds), cut into pairs, with 1/2 teaspoon pepper; place in slow-cooker bowl with 1/3 cup teriyaki sauce. Cover; cook on High 4 hours or Low 7 hours until tender. Cut ribs apart. Simmer 1/3 cup teriyaki sauce, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar and two cloves garlic, pressed, uncovered on medium-high, 5 minutes; brush onto cooked ribs. Serve with slaw. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.

Serves 4. Each serving (with slaw) is about 495 calories, 30 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 32 g fat (11 g saturated), 1g fiber, 1,100 mg sodium.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Ozark Trail camp axes, sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from January 2017 through July 2018 for about $8.

The axe head can detach from the handle, posing an injury hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled axes and return them to Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 or online at www.walmart.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

2018 Honda Accord sedans

2019 Insight hybrids

The backup camera center display may not function properly and show what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will reprogram the display audio unit software for free. Honda will begin notifying owners Nov. 5. Owners can call the automaker at 888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 to learn more.

© Hearst Communications Inc.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate

—GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: 20-Minute Meals for Easy Weeknights–