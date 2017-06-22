–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS 20-minute meals: Quick, easy, delicious

With our simple weeknight recipes, you can make a fresh and delicious dinner in less time than you’d

need to order takeout.

Skillet Lemon Chicken with Artichokes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 25 minutes

1. In a 12-inch skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil on medium-high heat. Season 6 small chicken thighs (about 2 pounds) with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place chicken skin-side-down; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer chicken skin-side-up to a rimmed, foil-lined baking sheet, and roast at 425 F for 15 minutes or until cooked (165 F).

2. To the same skillet on medium heat, add 1 medium onion, chopped, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 2/3 cup dry white wine and simmer 2 minutes, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in 1 tablespoon butter until melted, then 1 can (14 ounces) quartered artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained, and 1 medium lemon, thinly sliced and seeded. To serve, spoon sauce over chicken; garnish with chopped parsley. Serve with steamed rice.

Summer Farro Salad with Grilled Steak

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total cooking time: 35 minutes

1. Heat grill to medium-high. Cook 1 cup farro as label directs.

2. Toss 2 medium bell peppers, seeded and quartered, with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season 1 1/4 pounds thin-sliced boneless beef top loin steaks with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Grill steak and peppers, covered, 2 to 4 minutes per side or until steak is cooked to desired doneness and peppers are charred. Chop peppers.

3. Toss farro with peppers, 1 1/2 cup corn, 4 cups chopped kale leaves (ribs removed), 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, 3 tablespoons olive oil and 3/4 teaspoons each salt and pepper. Thinly slice steak; serve over farro.

Shrimp Ziti

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 25 minutes

1. In a deep, 12-inch skillet, cook 3 cloves garlic, chopped, in 3 tablespoons olive oil on medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1 can (14.5-ounces) crushed tomatoes and 2/3 cup half-and-half. Heat to simmering; simmer 2 minutes, stirring.

2. To a skillet, add 1 pound (31- to 40-count) peeled, deveined shrimp; 1 cup frozen peas; 1/4 teaspoon salt; and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until shrimp are cooked, stirring occasionally. Toss with 1 pound cooked ziti or rigatoni. Garnish with sliced green onions.

Sweet Potato, Avocado and Black-Bean Tacos

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total cooking time: 40 minutes

1. Toss 1 pound sweet potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch chunks, with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon chili powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Arrange on a large, rimmed baking sheet; roast 30 minutes in a 450 F oven.

2. In saucepan, combine 1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained, with 1/2 cup salsa verde; cook on medium heat until warm, stirring.

3. Serve sweet potatoes and beans with 1 avocado, thinly sliced; 8 corn tortillas; 1/4 cup crumbled cotija or feta cheese; and cilantro.

Flatbread Cubano Sandwiches

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 30 minutes

1. Spray 1 large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Divide 4 ounces each very thinly sliced lower-sodium Swiss cheese and lower-sodium deli ham; 1/2 cup thinly sliced dill pickles, patted dry; and 1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro among 4 (6-inch) flour tortillas on prepared sheets. Top each with another flour tortilla. Spray tops with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Bake in a 475 F oven 6 to 8 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. With a spatula, carefully turn sandwiches over; bake for 6 minutes or until deep golden brown and crisp. Serve with spicy brown mustard and green salad.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

What Your Doctor Needs to Know

Some researchers posit that we may be more honest with health apps on our phones than with our doctors. So be frank about these issues — even if your doc doesn’t ask.

You’ve been using over-the-counter meds or supplements or “borrowing” a friend’s Rx drug: Non-prescription and “natural” remedies, as well as Rx ones, can interact with other treatments.

You’ve had a cosmetic surgery-a tummy tuck, breast implants, an eye lift or something else: If you’ve had an adverse reaction to general anesthesia (or even IV sedation) or another issue, such as a bleeding or clotting problem, your primary-care doctor should note this on your chart.

How much you really drink: For women with certain risk factors, even one drink a day could up the chances of breast cancer. Also, if your lab results reveal elevated liver enzymes and your doctor doesn’t know you drink, she may chalk up your issues to the wrong causes, which could lead to unnecessary tests or treatment. And, of course, alcohol doesn’t mix with many meds.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Lila + Hayes Eloise and Benton Bubble children’s playwear, sold at Layette (Dallas, Texas), Hip Hip Hip Hooray (Dallas, Texas) and Born Children’s (Montgomery, Alabama) stores and on-line at www.lilaandhayes.com from February 2017 through April 2017 for between $45 and $65.

The buttons can detach from the garment, posing a choking hazard to young children. Consumers should immediately stop using the playwear and contact Lila + Hayes to receive a pre-paid mailer envelope to return the garment for a full refund. Consumers can contact Lila + Hayes at (855) 850-1308 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.lilaandhayes.com. Click on “Recall” located at the bottom of the page.

Hyundai 2017 Santa Fe Sport

The affected vehicles have a tire pressure monitoring system that may not have been set in the correct mode during vehicle assembly, and therefore will not provide an appropriate warning in the event of an underinflated tire. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 138, “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.” An underinflated tire can increase the risk of a crash. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the TPMS sensors for free. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (800) 633-5151. Hyundai’s number for the recall is 159.

