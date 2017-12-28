GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: 2018 Good Housekeeping healthy eating guide

“This is the year I will change my diet and lose weight for good!” has said everyone, everywhere, every single Jan. 1 since the dawn of time. But 2018 will be your year. Why? Because we’ve got sustainable solutions to all your healthy-eating obstacles so you can get your body where you want it to be.

Problem: By day I have epic willpower, but I totally blow it at night.

Solution: Odds are, you’re not eating enough during business hours. Many of us restrict all day, and by sundown, we’re starved and feel like we need a treat. But opening Pandora’s cookie jar when you feel hungry and deprived can lead to overdoing it. Power up breakfast and lunch with more lean protein like salmon and eggs, eat every three to four hours, and resist the urge to cut out an entire food group (carbs). Your temptation to rebel at night will ebb.

Problem: I am literally hungry all the time!

Solution: Drink up, because it’s easy to confuse thirst with hunger, especially during colder months. First thing in the morning, sip 16 ounces of water, which can help you make up for what you’ve lost to sweat or just existing during the night. Then, aim for about eight to 10 cups throughout day; keep a 1.5-liter jug deskside and finish it by the end of the day. Another feel-full trick: Eat more water. Eating high-water foods, including fruits and veggies, can help you feel more satisfied because they take up space in your stomach. They also tend to be high in fiber. Soup is another great cold-weather filler-upper — it can help you stay hydrated, and it packs loads of deliciousness without lots of calories. Here’s a GH Nutritionist Approved Pick: Lower-sodium and unsalted stocks and broths from Swanson, which boost flavor without unecessary ingredients.

Problem: I never know which oil to cook with.

Solution: As far as calories go, it doesn’t matter — 1 teaspoon of any oil or butter has about 40. But the one you pick affects your overall health. Choose plant-based, mostly unsaturated oils (soybean, corn, canola, extra virgin olive oil — sorry, coconut is high in saturated fat); their polyphenols are linked to reduced risk of chronic disease. GH Nutritionist Approved Pick Colavita Premium Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a reasonably priced, delicious place to start.

Problem: Between work and kids, I have no time to cook.

Solution: On the weekend, roast or sautee a big batch of veggies — squash, spuds, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli and string beans, plus garlic and onions — and keep them in the fridge or freezer. Having these on hand and ready to reheat will streamline dinner prep and guarantee that the meal will be a nutritious one. Add lean protein sources like rotisserie chicken or turkey, lean ground beef, scrambled eggs or canned tuna or salmon that you can whip up in minutes once you get home.

Need a fall-back meal for hectic weeknights? Try breakfast for dinner. Throw together pre-sauteed spinach and mushrooms, slow-roasted tomato confit (recipe at goodhousekeeping.com/tomatoconfit) and scrambled eggs. Top with goat cheese, and serve.

Problem: I snack while cooking and still eat a full dinner.

Solution: Don’t fight the urge. Instead, make sure you’ve got good grazing foods on the counter instead of accidentally eating a day’s worth of calories in cheese and crackers. I’m talking pre-cut snackable veggies, such as cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, jicama, tomatoes, carrots, celery, cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus, string beans and snap peas. Dip them in salsa (it’s low in calories) for some flavor. If your meal is more than two hours off, have a pre-dinner mini-meal of 200 to 250 calories that will really hold you until dinner. Dip the veggies in a cup of guacamole, hummus or 2 tablespoons of nut butter. You’ll get fiber and protein, but you won’t feel overstuffed when it’s time to enjoy your own fabulous cooking.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Best of the Test: Makeup Brushes

These tools swept away the competition, ensuring a flawless face.

Powder: IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush ($48, Ulta) earned a rare perfect score on all attributes.

Tester notes: “It’s the ideal size, shape and density to cover all areas of the face, and it feels super-soft.”

Lab lowdown: The brush scored 100 points for how easy it was to hold and maneuver, its gentleness and its foolproof application.

Foundation:

Ace any type of base by applying it with Marc Jacobs Beauty The Face I Liquid Foundation Brush ($48, Sephora).

Tester notes: “The medium-density domed bristles are excellent for buffing.”

Lab lowdown: This ranked highest for effortlessness and blending liquids and powders well, but was stiffer than the others.

Eye Shadow Blending

To dust eye makeup all over lids, target just the crease or diffuse shadow, look no further than Morphe’s tulip-shaped Y19 Pointed Blender Brush ($6, morphe.com).

Tester notes: Multi-length bristles make for better blending, says makeup artist Joy Fennell.

Lab lowdown: This tool beat the rest for simple handling.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PROBLEM/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Pier 1 Imports decorative glass pumpkins with wooden stems, sold exclusively at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from June 2017 through November 2017 for about $25 for the small glass pumpkin and about $30 for the medium glass pumpkin.

The wooden stem on the top of the decorative pumpkin can detach when picked up, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break, posing a laceration hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled decorative pumpkins and return them to their nearest Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or merchandise credit. Consumers can contact Pier 1 Imports toll-free at (855) 513-5140 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST seven days a week or online at www.pier1.com. Click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Hyundai 2017 Santa Fe

The crankshaft assemblies may have been produced with surface irregularities in the crankshaft pin, causing engine bearing wear. The engine bearing wear may cause the vehicle to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Hyundai will notify all owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the engine, as necessary, for free. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 168.

