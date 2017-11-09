GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Ask the GH cleaning lab

GH’s resident home-care dynamo, Carolyn Forte, shares her best tips and favorite tricks to conquer your toughest messes and trouble spots.

Q: I always self-clean my oven at the start of the holiday cooking season, but I hate the odor it causes. Any suggestions?

A: Those annoying fumes are caused by burned-on deposits that generate smoke during the high-heat cleaning cycle. Before you begin, wipe out charred bits, dry spills and grease with a cloth and warm water. Focus on the glass and the rest of the door (a non-scratch scrubber can help remove any stubborn drips), but not the gasket. During the cycle, open a nearby window and run your kitchen’s exhaust fan to purge smells. To prevent fumes next time, wipe up spills promptly with a cloth dipped in a sudsy solution of dish liquid and hot water, then rinse – or run the self-cleaning cycle several times each year.

Q: What’s the best way to remove that sticky buildup from the bottom of my iron?

A: Burned-on fibers or spray starch usually are the culprits, but you can get your iron gliding again in no time.

Here’s how: For light deposits, try baking soda. Dampen a cloth or non-scratch scrubber, dip it into the baking soda and rub the surface. Once the grime loosens, wipe the soleplate (including the holes) with a damp cloth.

For heavy buildup, use our GH Cleaning Lab go-to solution, Faultless Hot Iron Cleaner ($3, walmart.com). When applied to a hot iron, the paste melts away stubborn stuck-on stuff fast. Blast a few shots of steam to flush any residue from the holes, then wipe clean.

To prevent this problem, always iron low-temperature fabrics like nylon and silk first, and high-temp ones like cotton and linen last. Let spray starch soak in before ironing.

Q: My new wine glasses are cloudy. Why?

A: Your crystal has likely lost its luster from being washed in hard water. Grab some white vinegar and heed this advice:

Make them shine: Heat four cups of vinegar in the microwave for a minute or two and pour into a basin. (In our tests, vinegar worked faster warm than at room temperature.) Soak the cloudy glasses for 15 to 20 minutes, rotating them several times. This will ensure that the vinegar reaches all around. Rinse and buff dry.

Avoid the problem: If this trick doesn’t help and your crystal has a bluish, iridescent look, the issue may be etching.

So, what is etching? It’s a structural change that happens to some glassware in the dishwasher from the combination of heat, detergent and water. There’s no way to predict when it might happen, but you can help prevent it by washing glasses by hand. If you still opt to put them in the dishwasher, slow down the etching process by using a short cycle and less detergent, and taking them out early to be dried by hand.

