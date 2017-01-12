GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS The best anti-aging serums

The superheroes of skin care, serums contain fewer fillers, and they also feature highly concentrated active ingredients for a powerful age-fighting punch. Here are our Beauty Lab’s top performers.

THE WINNER

Best Firmer and Brightener

Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum ($60, clinique.com): The top perfomer in the test, Clinique received the highest scores for reducing both brown spots and pores, as well as firming and softening.

Tester notes: Consumers rated it fastest to be absorbed, with all agreeing that it had a nice texture. It also was the best at brightening and evening skin tone. “My jaw seems lifted and more defined,” one raved. “I will definitely purchase this product,” two said.

Lab lowdown: It increased skin’s firmness by 24 percent, and digital imaging showed a 7 percent improvement in both visible brown spots and pores after four weeks of use.

RUNNER-UP

Wrinkle Reducer

Skinceuticals Metacell Renewal B3 ($110, skinceuticals.com): No product surpassed the SkinCeuticals serum in our lab test for reducing the look of lines and wrinkles.

Tester notes: Testers praised the “almost immediate” fine-line improvement: “I was shocked by the plumpness of my skin the next day,” a tester said. Another said, “It’s one of the best products I have ever used.”

Lab lowdown: In Lab measurements, it proved best at diminishing the appearance of lines and wrinkles (by 5 percent over four weeks).

GH SEAL PICK

Skin Smoother

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum ($30, Walgreens): The best bargain of our top-tested products, this No7 serum worked as well as or better than pricier options: It scored nearly on par with the winner, and earned the best marks for smoothing skin’s texture.

Tester notes: Described as “lightweight” by many, the serum made skin “look younger” and wrinkles “less visible,” though some reported slight irritation.

Lab lowdown: It received strong scores for improving firmness and texture and diminishing pores.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Your Cooking Questions, Answered

Q: I’ve never heard about “riced” vegetables. What are they?

A: Basically, they’re vegetables turned into “rice,” which is more nutritious than typical rice because it’s packed with fiber and antioxidants. Check the freezer aisle for Boulder Canyon’s line of pre-riced veggies ($4 for 10 ounces, bouldercanyonfoods.com), which includes everything from cauliflower and carrots to sweet potatoes and broccoli. Microwave the “rice,” then toss it with whatever you’re cooking for dinner. You also can take a head of cauliflower and make your own by pulsing florets in a food processor until they look like rice before cooking.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

LG Portable Air Conditioners, sold at Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2011 through August 2016 for between $250 and $280.

The portable air conditioners can overheat, posing a risk of fire. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable air conditioners and contact LG to schedule a free repair at an authorized service center. Consumers can contact LG toll-free at (855) 791-0808 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Saturday or online at www.lgportableacrecall.com.

2016 Honda Civic

The electric parking brake may not engage if it is applied immediately after turning off the ignition. If the EPB is not applied, the vehicle may roll away, increasing the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will update the vehicle’s software to allow the EPB to engage immediately after the ignition is turned off for free. The recall began on Nov. 8, 2016. Owners may contact Honda customer service at (888) 234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is KC6.

© Hearst Communications Inc.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate