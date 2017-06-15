–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Best of the test: Crunchy munchies

Crispy, crunchy, salty, spicy — at Good Housekeeping, we’re nuts about snacks! Here, nutrition director Jaclyn London shares her favorite new snacks. These tasty treats meet our high bar for flavor and good-for-you ingredients. Yum!

TOP POPS

Tangy Treat

HalfPops in Brooklyn Dill Pickle: Exploding with flavor, these half-popped roasted corn kernels “taste just like a real pickle!” said a tester.

Lab lowdown: The salt is on the surface, so it hits the spot with only 135 mg of sodium. Each 1-ounce serving contains 130 calories.

Dream Green

Quinn Snacks Super Kale and Sea Salt: These bright green kernels blew testers’ minds with their “kinda cheesy,” “umami” taste.

Lab lowdown: They don’t count as part of your daily veggies, but the kale and carrot on the kernels add a hit of vitamins A and C. Each 1-ounce serving contains 150 calories.

Most Oddly Addictive

New Pop in Hot & Sweet: “I can’t stop eating!” said testers of this lower-calorie candied Sriracha corn. Bonus: There’s no popcorn skin to get stuck in teeth!

Lab lowdown: With just under 1 teaspoon of added sugar, it still has a good amount of sweetness. Each 0.7-ounce serving has 32 calories.

PRIMO PULSES

Healthiest Heat

Enlightened Roasted Broad Bean Crisps in Wasabi: Extra-spicy, with the “ideal crunchiness,” said one tester.

Lab lowdown: Broad beans pack up to 7 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. Each 1-ounce pack has 100 calories.

Flashback Flavor

Weight Watchers Biena Roasted Chickpea Snacks in Sour Cream & Onion: Deemed “delicious” by many. One tester was incredulous: “These are good for me? I’d eat them every day!”

Lab lowdown: These offer tons of flavor, with 190 mg of sodium and calories per

0.9-ounce serving.

Chip with Built-In Dip

PopCorners Bean Chips in Salsa Verde: Multiple testers called these “unique” and said they had “just the right amount of spice.”

Lab lowdown: A bean base makes them more nutritious than regular PopCorners, with 3 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein and 110 calories per 1-ounce serving.

Lightest Taste

Hippeas in Happenin’ Hickory: Described as “smoky” and “a little bit sweet,” these new chickpea-flour snacks were a hit for their “airy” texture.

Lab lowdown: Each 1-ounce bag contains 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 130 calories. Chickpea flour also gives you a B-vitamin boost.

SWEET AND SALTY

Grown-Up Fruit Fun

Snack Factory Apple Fruit Sticks: “Crispy,” “light” and “not too sweet,” these skinny sticks are perfect for dipping into Greek yogurt or just noshing on.

Lab lowdown: An easy alternative to fresh fruit, the skinny sticks offer 3 grams of fiber and 80 calories per 0.75-ounce serving.

Cookie-Like Chews

Sunsweet Fruit and Nut Clusters in Cherry Plum: Described by a happy tester as “healthier Linzer tortes,” these prune-based nuggets only taste indulgent.

Lab lowdown: Prunes are having a moment! The naturally sweet stone fruit is linked to better gut and bone health. Each 1-ounce serving contains 120 calories.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Meet Our Experts

Mechanical engineer Sarah Bogdan’s background in science and design buffs up our Home Care and Appliances Lab.

What She Does at GH: “My role involves researching and evaluating home products from irons and dishwashers to detergents and cleansers, analyzing data and tracking what’s buzzing with consumers and the industry,” said Bogdan.

What She Can’t Wait to Test: “Robotic vacuums – they’re the original home robots! Since I studied mechanical engineering, I understand the software and tech behind them, and I’m already brainstorming all the features I wish they had.”

Most Exciting Part of the Job: “I get to use my analytical and imaginative sides, and boost my writing skills – this definitely is not a typical engineering gig.”

TABLE

Our Favorite Lab Picks

These salty and crunchy snacks stood out among our testers.

Simply Popped Jolly Time Popcorn: “Just plain delicious popcorn goodness,” said one of our testers.

Beanitos White Bean Hint of Lime Skinny Dippers: The lime makes these an ideal spicy-salsa delivery system.

Deep River Snacks Kettle Cooked Potato Chips: These quintessential chips nail the crisp-salty balance.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Leggett & Platt office chairs, sold at Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online stores from July 2015 through February 2017 for between $300 and $3,500.

Seat slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair, posing a fall hazard to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the seat for looseness or a wobble and contact the company for a free repair. Consumers can contact Leggett & Platt toll-free at

(844) 516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, email the company at LP01service@leggett.com, or visit www.lpworkfurniture.com. Click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

BMW 2017-2018 M760Li xDrive

The affected vehicles have engine oil cooler lines that may loosen, causing an oil leak in the engine compartment. The leaking engine oil may get onto the front brake disks, lengthening the distance needed to stop the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash. BMW will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engine oil cooler lines, replacing them as necessary, for free. For more information, owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

