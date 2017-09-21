–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Best of the test: Toasters

We browned more than 500 slices to find the bread winners. Here are our terrific toaster picks:

WINNER

All the Bells and Whistles

Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster BTA820XL, $130 (also available in a four-slice size): With the push of a button, the solid-aluminum Breville lowers your toast automatically (no lever-pressing). Use the Lift and Look setting to check on its progress; if it isn’t browned to perfection, use the A Bit More feature to add extra time.

Lab lowdown: This machine toasted one or two slices evenly, remained consistent with batch after batch and produced a wide range of shades from barely golden to almost burned, depending on the setting.

RUNNERS-UP

Sleek and Simple

Black + Decker 2-Slice Toaster TR2900SSD, $35 (also available in a four-slice size): An easy-to-use, wallet-friendly choice for what you want most – the Black + Decker evenly colored toast every time.

Lab lowdown: This toaster has no trouble handling oversize slices and fat bagels. English muffins pop up high enough to grab without the risk of burning your fingertips.

Designer Pick

Smeg 2-Slice Red Toaster TSF01RDUS, $150 (available in seven colors, and also in a four-slice size): A European favorite, Smeg’s glossy retro-style toaster stands out as a chic addition to your countertop.

Lab lowdown: It browned one or two slices at a time evenly, turning out five identical pairs, and offered a good range of shades. Its dial clicks into your chosen setting precisely.

Nice Price

Cuisinart Compact 2-Slice Toaster CPT-122, $30 (also available in a four-slice size): Tired of stainless steel, but not ready for color? Cuisinart’s white Compact 2-Slice Toaster will do the trick.

Lab lowdown: In our tests, this pick unfailingly browned slices of bread to golden doneness. The settings are easy to read and select.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Your Home: Cleaning Advice Q&A

Q. What’s the best way to clean a backpack? My kid’s is getting dirty already!

A: Backpacks get grimy fast! Wash by hand (not by machine) so it will retain its shape. Open its pockets and zippers, and shake out any crumbs. Brush or vacuum off loose dirt, then follow these steps:

Wipe it right: Dip a cloth or sponge into a sudsy mix of dish soap and warm water, then wash the pack’s interior. Use a soft scrub brush and the same solution on its exterior. Pay attention to stains, and to the back and straps, which rest against the body.

Rinse and dry: Swish the bag in a sink of cool water to rinse it inside and out. Squeeze, then blot in a towel to remove excess water. Hang upside down, away from heat or sunlight, to dry.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Hallmark itty bittys baby plush stacking toys, sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com and Amazon.com from June 2016 through July 2017 for about $30.

The toys have fabric hats and bows that can detach, posing a choking hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and take them away from children. Consumers also should contact Hallmark to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled toy and for a $40 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card. Contact Hallmark at (800) 425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.hallmark.com. Click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Hyundai 2013-2017 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport

In the affected vehicles, the secondary hood latch actuating cable may corrode and bind, causing the secondary hood latch to remain in the unlatched position when the hood is closed. If the hood is not securely closed or the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood could unexpectedly open while driving, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will replace the secondary latch cable for free. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 671-3059. Hyundai’s number for the recall is 163.

© Hearst Communications Inc.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate

–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Best of the test: Toasters–