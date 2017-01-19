GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS Your body: 31-day happy life makeover

Year after year, you tackle a list of new-you resolutions that usually are too tough to stick to for long: Don’t eat carbs! Don’t drink wine! Don’t shop! This year will be different — truly! We’ve laid out simple ways to help you build new habits that you want to keep up. “Habits stem from memories, and memory retrieval happens automatically in the brain,” said Art Markman, Ph.D., professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. “You can’t develop a habit not to do things.” So forget the “don’ts,” and follow our tips for a healthier, happier year.

Share Beautiful Things

Jot down nine delightful moments that you notice today — three in nature (like sparkling snowflakes), three in people’s behavior (a friendly smile) and three from pretty much anywhere (even an exquisitely plated meal). This quick exercise can boost happiness for a full month, a Swiss study showed. “Appreciating beauty provokes positive emotions, and it may also trigger awe,” said study author Sara Wellenzohn, Ph.D., of the University of Zurich.

Show Your True Colors

Wear shades that have emotional meaning for you, says Lyn Paolo, costume designer for “Scandal.” “I wear blue for my mum’s eyes, or green for my children’s,” she said. “On busy days, the colors make me feel strong and comforted.”

Group Tasks to Get More Done

Crush it on your first day back to work after the holidays by catching up on emails or returning phone calls, but not by doing both at once. “When we multitask in the office, our productivity goes down by 40 percent,” said Karen Elizaga, an executive coach in New York City and author of “Find Your Sweet Spot.” A smarter option: Break your tasks into chunks, and do them in a sequential series. “You’ll not only produce better results, but you’ll also feel less overwhelmed,” said Elizaga.

Make Tomorrow’s Breakfast Tonight

In a 16-ounce jar, mix 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, 1 tablespoon honey and 2/3 cup milk or unsweetened plant-based milk. Add fruit or nuts. Cover and shake; pop it in the fridge overnight — then just wake up, grab it and go! “Raw oats contain prebiotic fiber, which helps stimulate the growth of the good bacteria in our bodies,” said Willow Jarosh, R.D., co-owner of C&J Nutrition in New York City. And prebiotic fiber helps curb belly bloat!

Have Fun With Your Passwords

Rather than using your usual string of words to unlock device screens (you know you always forget them anyway), have your passwords do double duty by making you both more secure and happier. “Choose mantra words like ‘serenity,’ ‘peace’ and ‘patience,’” suggested Elizaga. “Every time you log in, you’ll get a little hit of inspiration.” Add numbers and characters, and randomly capitalize letters for safety, suggests the GH Tech Lab.

Stare at Kittens

It might be the secret to your next promotion: Seeing pictures of kittens or puppies boosts performance, finds a study in the journal PLOS One. “Looking at cute images narrows your focus, allowing you to perform tasks with greater care,” said study author Hiroshi Nittono, Ph.D., of Osaka University in Japan. But don’t overdo it: “Viewing too many is just a waste of time,” he said. Take a peek before a tough task, then get it done!

Grab-and-Go Breakfast

Mmm … morning! These tasty bake-and-take egg cups are packed with protein. Make them on a Sunday, then heat and eat them all week.

Spinach & Prosciutto Frittata Muffins

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total cooking time: 50 minutes

6 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

3/4 cup soft goat cheese, crumbled

5 ounces baby spinach, wilted and chopped

1/2 cup roasted red pepper, diced

2 ounces prosciutto, sliced into ribbons

Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat eggs, milk, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Stir in cheese, spinach and roasted red pepper. Divide batter among muffin-pan cups (about 1/4 cup each), top with prosciutto and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until just set in the center. Cool on rack 5 minutes, then remove from cups. Serve warm. Can be refrigerated up to 4 days; microwave on High 30 seconds to reheat.

Fitness Tip: Lay Out This Week’s Workout Clothes

Decide how many times you’ll exercise this week, then stack up the same number of sets of gear — the fewer decisions you have to make about exercising, the more likely you are to do it. “Your goal is to get each outfit sweaty and in the hamper by the end of the week,” said Daily Burn 365 trainer Cheri Paige Fogleman. We’ll make it even easier: Slip into C9 by Champion leggings (a top pick by the GH Institute), then do a Daily Burn workout (www.dailyburn.com) at home.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts, sold exclusively at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from April 2016 through October 2016 for about $30.

The snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant hoodies and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc., for instructions on returning them for a full refund. Consumers can contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc., toll-free at (844) 722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at

www.disneyparks.com. Visit www.disneystore.com/disney-parks-merchandise/mn/1029804/ for more information.

2013-2015 Jaguar XF

The affected vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the underfloor fuel-delivery lines and the under shield and body, allowing the fuel lines to chafe, possibly resulting in a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel line for abrasions, replacing it as necessary, and install additional clips for free. Parts are not yet available, and a second notice will be sent when parts are available. The recall is expected to begin January 2017. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at (800) 452-4827. Jaguar’s number for this recall is J077.

