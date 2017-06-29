–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS Your body: The ‘Do’ Diet

Fed up with living in a world of “don’ts”? So are we. That’s why we developed the Do Diet, a radical new way of living that’s full of easy “dos” to get you on the healthiest (and happiest!) track.

DO: Freeze Your Wine

If you love a little antioxidant-packed vino, cheers to this – 5 ounces a day may help reduce the odds of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. But summer sipping is tricky: Hot weather plus the dehydration associated with alcohol can affect blood pressure and make you dizzy.

Pro tip: Freeze your favorite wine in ice trays (about 1 ounce per cube), suggests GH Nutrition Director Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D. Then pop one or two into a light pour, which will make your glass last longer, or add a few cubes to sparkling water to keep you hydrated and hangover-free. Go easy, though, because more than 5 ounces a day is linked to increased disease risk.

DO: Take a Vacay

It can feel hard to get away, but women who took a vacation once every six years or less were almost eight times as likely to develop coronary artery disease or have a heart attack as those who took time off at least twice a year, researchers for the decades-long Framingham Heart Study found. And a recent American Psychological Association survey found that people who constantly checked their work email on their days off had significantly more stress – which also is bad for the heart – than those who did not.

To make an even bigger move toward wellness, try a fitness vacation. You can find affordable retreats at GH partner dailyburn.com/fitnessgetaways.

DO: Snap a Smiling Selfie

It’s easy to roll your eyes at people who seem addicted to their front-facing phone cameras, but they may be on to something: A study in Psychology of Well-Being found that subjects who took at least one smiley selfie a day felt significantly happier. This may be an example of “self-perception theory,” which suggests that behaving as if you feel a certain way can help you to actually feel that way. (Duck lips are optional.)

DO: Steer Clear of Zika

You may not live in an area where Zika has hit, such as South Florida, but some researchers have predicted the virus will be more widespread this year. It’s especially important not to be bitten by mosquitoes if you may want to get pregnant: In 2016, the CDC found that one in 10 U.S. women with Zika who gave birth had a baby with birth defects. Your best bet? The repellent ingredients DEET and PMD (oil of lemon eucalyptus), according to new research from New Mexico State University.

Lab lowdown: Using a product with the right concentration of DEET is key, says GH health, beauty and environmental sciences Lab Director Birnur Aral. “According to the CDC, a minimum

of 20 percent DEET is recommended,” she said. “Higher amounts are better for longer protection,” she adds, but at concentrations greater than around 50 percent, effectiveness time starts to level off. Sufficient concentrations of PMD also are key. Go to epa.gov/insect-repellents for a nifty search tool that will tell you which products work best against mosquitoes and/or ticks, and more.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Best of the Test: French-Door Fridges

This convenient style, with its food-saving features and cool innovations, is soaring in popularity. Meet our top performer:

The 27.8-cubic-feet GE Profile ($3,199, geappliances.com) got top marks for performance and wowed us with its smart design features. You get a top-of-the line fridge, plus a built-in Keurig coffeemaker in the door. It’s even Wi-Fi-enabled, so after you download the app, you can adjust settings, preheat water for coffee and get alerts if the door is open – all on your phone. It works with the voice-controlled Amazon Echo, too.

Lab lowdown: This fridge excelled at maintaining temps. In the crisper, romaine lettuce remained vibrant for a week. A

just-above-freezing meat setting in the pantry drawer means beef, chicken and fish will stay fresh there longer than on a shelf.

TABLE

DO: Get Fit with Fido

Your best personal trainer may have four legs: A report by the American Heart Association found that dog owners were more likely to engage in heart-healthy activity because they got out and walked their dogs. Check out these amp-it-up tips from Adam Sanford, a personal trainer and the owner of Adam Sanford Fitness in New York City.

Run one, walk one: Budget time for a 30-minute walk, and alternate between sprinting one block and walking the next. This will get your heart rate up.

Try park bench-ups: While your dog does his business, put your hands on a bench seat and do push-ups to tighten your arms and core. Too easy? Add a 30-second plank hold.

Play fitness fetch: At a dog run or field, toss a ball; while your pooch runs to retrieve it, do jumping jacks or burpees. Repeat, and see which one of you runs out of energy first!

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Noble House dining chairs, sold online at Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair, and from September 2016 through March 2017 for about $130.

The legs of the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Noble House for a free repair kit including shipping. Consumers can contact Noble House toll-free at (888) 600-6376 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.noblehousefurniture.com. Click on the “Safety Recall” link located under the “Contact Us” tab at the bottom of the page.

Nissan 2015-2017 LEAF and 2014, 2016 and 2017 Sentra

Due to a manufacturing error within the air bag inflators, the passenger frontal air bag may not properly deploy in the event of a crash. In the event of a crash, if the front passenger air bag doesn’t deploy properly, it can increase the risk of injury to passengers. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator for free. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at (800) 647-7261.

© Hearst Communications Inc.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate

–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS Your body: The ‘Do’ Diet–