GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Easy home makeovers

Drywall a dated brick fireplace. It will lighten up the room! If you don’t want to attempt full-on construction, painting the bricks white could have the same effect.

Tile the kitchen floor in a bold pattern. With a big statement underfoot, pared-down walls and simple furniture instantly look more stylish. Paint the cabinets a color found in the pattern to make the whole room feel cohesive.

Hang art over paneled walls. Add paneling to give the den a warm, cozy vibe, and create even more visual interest by displaying your art collection over it.

Wallpaper the stairwell. Covering just one wall, especially in a high-traffic area like an entryway or the stairs, makes a powerful statement without breaking the bank.

Install floor-to-ceiling bathroom tile. Go for subway tile, which is affordable, timeless and easy to clean. The style goes well with everything from wood floors to a modern black-and-white tile pattern.

Paint half the cabinets sky blue. You don’t have to commit to floor-to-ceiling color to get a kitchen that wows. To keep from overpowering the room, leave the upper portion white so you can go with a brighter hue below.

Pick a “pillow pattern” for windows. Don’t let your couch have all the fun! A peppy print at or above eye level makes a statement. For Roman shades, try a small repeating print that you can still see when they’re rolled up.

Use punchy wallpaper behind a bed. Forget paint. This is the modern approach to an accent wall. For adjacent walls, pick a paint color that’s similar in tone to the wallpaper, then stick to accessories that blend in, like a Lucite side table and a brass lamp.

Try one bold-colored piece. The secret to designing a room that’s adventurous and sophisticated? Look for a timeless silhouette in a striking shade. Then provide balance with a neutral wall paint, area rug and accents.

Let a rug be the star of a room. The quickest and most commitment-free way to infuse a jolt of color into a ho-hum space? Lay down a vibrant floor covering. If your furniture is contemporary, contrast it with a traditional-style rug. If you have a lot of vintage pieces, a graphic design adds unexpected flair.

Dress up a blank wall with a few eye-catching accessories. Colorful or shapely objects (houseplants included!) can instantly turn an underused area, nook or shelf into a personality-packed focal point in the room.

Easy Ways to Go on a Tech Diet

In a recent Good Housekeeping poll, 79 percent of you admitted to being distracted by devices, says Rachel Rothman, chief technologist at the GH Institute’s Media & Technology Lab. These new tools are designed to track your usage and help you rein yourself in.

GROW YOUR FOCUS

When you want to concentrate, plant a seed on this free gamelike app called Flora. If you stay on the app and don’t go on any others, the tree grows into lush adulthood. But if you get sucked into another app, it’s curtains for the tree. You can plant entire forests with friends or study buddies to make it a team effort.

TRACK YOUR TIME

Apple’s recent software update (iOS 12) offers tools to track exactly how much time you’ve spent on Insta — get ready to be shocked! You also can set app-specific time limits and minimize the pings and dings of notifications. Google has introduced similar tools for Android devices.

GO COLD TURKEY

“I know this sounds radical, but remove social media apps from your phone,” says Rothman. “It’s pretty basic, but if they’re not immediately available, you won’t be tempted.” If you still want to check, do it from a laptop.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Kubota Zero Turn Mowers, sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from November 2017 through September 2018 for between $6,500 to $10,000.

The rollover protective structure (ROPS) on the mower can loosen and fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident, posing a risk of injury. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled zero-turn mowers and contact an authorized Kubota dealer for a free inspection and free repair of the rollover protective structure. Consumers can contact the Kubota Tractor Corporation at 888-458-2682 to learn more.

2010-2013 Suzuki Kizashi sedans

Dust can enter the vent line that provides fresh air to the carbon canister, restricting its airflow and possibly creating excessive negative pressure in the fuel tank, which may result in the fuel tank cracking, leaking fuel and increasing the risk of a fire. The remedy for this recall is still under development. Suzuki did not immediately announce an owner-notification schedule. Owners can call the automaker at 800-934-0934 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 to learn more.

