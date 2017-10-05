–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Five ways to sleep better tonight

You spend a third of your life under the covers. Make your bed a haven that you can’t wait to crawl into with these GH Textiles Lab expert how-tos — from perfectly folding a fitted sheet to keeping the duvet in place.

1. Neatly Fold a Fitted Sheet

A. Turn the sheet inside out. With the elastic facing you, place your hands into two adjacent corners.

B. Flip one corner over the other: Invert the corner in your right hand over the corner in your left so the left corner is tucked inside the right.

C. Repeat Step B with the other two corners. When you’re done, the sheet will be folded in half horizontally, with two sets of double corners. The top side of the sheet is now facing out.

D. Fold vertically. Invert one set of corners over the other so that all corners are tucked into one (the elastic should form a semicircle). Lay it flat and smooth. Fold in thirds lengthwise, then in thirds again.

2. Stop That Duvet Drift

Start with your duvet cover inside out, then lay it on top of your comforter and attach padded clips or circular grips (they work like snaps) to the corners. They’ll hold the layers together to eliminate shifting — and since they’re both small, you won’t be able to see or feel them when you flip it right-side out.

3. Pick the Perfect Pillow for Your Sleep Style

How you snooze matters: Side sleepers need a thick, firm pillow; stomach sleepers need a thin, soft one; back sleepers need one that’s in between to keep the neck and spine aligned. Replace a pillow (or a mattress) when it’s no longer supportive.

4. Steal This Home-Stager Secret

Make the bed with the top sheet face-down so the finished side is up once the bed is made. Iron the pillowcases, and use a steamer on the section of the top sheet that is visible.

5. Get the Down Lowdown

Check a comforter’s fill power rating — the higher the number, the more air the down traps and the warmer it will be. Fill powers of 600 and above are warmest.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

The Latest Skin Care Ingredients

Look for these buzzy ingredients popping up in face and body products. Our Beauty Lab tells you what to try and what to skip:

Yogurt for soothing: Its probiotics may have an anti-inflammatory effect on skin irritated by leave-on skin care.

Clay for absorbing oil: Variants like kaolin and bentonite are used in masks and cleansers to remove oil and toxins from skin.

Manuka honey for healing: From pollination of the New Zealand Manuka bush. Most products don’t contain high enough levels to make a real difference.

Cotton for nourishing: Its extract and oil may condition and protect skin, but there’s little supporting scientific data.

TABLE

Laundry Solutions

Keep your bedding fresh and clean with these tips.

Wash your linens weekly: Pillowcases and sheets need to be washed once a week to stay fresh. Use warm or hot water and tumble dry on Low to reduce shrinkage, wrinkles and wear and tear.

Freshen pillows: Most down and fiberfill pillows (not foam) are machine-washable. Launder them every three to four months, following the care label. Wash two at a time in an agitator-free machine to maintain the shape.

Dry bedding faster: Items like pillows and comforters that contain fill can end up wet and clumpy after a cycle if they don’t tumble freely in the dryer. Toss in two or three dryer balls and fluff bedding a few times during drying to avoid this.

Spruce up your mattress: Every few months, vacuum the surface to remove dust. Zap odor by sprinkling on (and brushing in) baking soda. Wait about 15 minutes, then vacuum. Pass a handheld garment steamer over surface to kill dust mites, and vacuum again.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

DEMDACO Infant bib and bootie sets, sold at Christus Health Retail Systems, Joseph-Beth Booksellers, More Than Words, The Mole Hole of Peddlers Village & Eash Sales from June 2017 through August 2017 for about $25.

Rattles sewn into the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bib sets, take them away from children and return them to any store that sells DEMDACO’s products for a full refund. Consumers can contact DEMDACO at (888) 336-3226 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or online at www.demdaco.com. Click on “Product Recall” for more information.

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Ford Edge and Fusion

On vehicles with 2.0-liter gas engines and six-speed automatic transmissions, the torque converter weld studs may have been inadequately welded. If the torque converter weld studs fail, the torque converter will not be connected to the engine flexplate and the vehicle will lose

the ability to move, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford or Lincoln will notify owners, and dealers will replace the torque converters for free. Owners may contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S16.

© Hearst Communications Inc.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate

–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Five ways to sleep better tonight–