GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Five ways to fake flawless skin

Achieving flawless-looking skin may be even easier than you thought — even if your skin is far from perfect. Whether your concern is age spots, fine lines or adult acne, the right makeup application can conceal your flaws while still giving you a natural finish. Follow Good Housekeeping’s easy steps to achieve a perfect-looking complexion every day.

PREP PROPERLY

“A primer fills in pores and fine lines so that foundation glides on evenly instead of sinking into imperfections,” said makeup artist Joanna Schlip.

But using a primer, a moisturizer, a sunscreen and a foundation results in too many layers – and a cakey finish.

Instead, choose a multitasker to prep your skin. Many primers contain moisturizing ingredients, keeping your skin fresh all day.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT BASE

Picking the right foundation shade and formula guarantees a natural, not masklike, result.

“A yellowy-beige-based color works for most women,” says celebrity makeup artist and Stila Pro Artist Sarah Lucero, “and on aging skin, liquid formulas are more forgiving than powders.”

To find the right hue, swipe some on the side of your nose, the area that tends to have the most discoloration. Use a finger to blend; then evaluate.

If you’re between shades, go slightly darker; a too-light base makes skin look ashen.

SOFTEN LINES

A subtle touch of luminescence makes fine lines look less apparent. For foolproof application, “mix one part liquid luminizer to two parts foundation. There is no risk of overdoing one spot, since you’ll be applying it all over your face,” said Lucero.

Choose a luminizer with a warm golden base to create a healthy glow.

CONCEAL CORRECTLY

To hide undereye circles, select a cream concealer like Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer ($27, bobbibrowncosmetics.com).

A hydrating formula helps keep the product from sinking into and highlighting wrinkles. Save stick concealers, which are drier, for covering imperfections like sunspots elsewhere on your face.

In any case, apply concealer after foundation: Your skin will already look more even, so you’ll be inclined to use less.

BLEND AT THE END

Sweep a clean kabuki brush across your entire face after applying all your makeup, including blush or powder, for a truly flawless finish. The wide diameter and flat bristles make it excellent for seamlessly blending any residual product or lines of demarcation, said Schlip.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Best Anti-Aging Ingredients

It promises to take off years — in some cases, within minutes. Find out which ingredients you should be looking for in your products.

Dry Skin

Choose products with glycerin or hyaluronic acid. Nothing accentuates fine lines like parched skin; these moisturizers absorb and hold onto moisture from the air.

Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Try items with retinol, which may increase cell turnover and collagen production. Peptides are another key ingredient for keeping lines and wrinkles at bay. These proteins boost synthesis of collagen and make antioxidants more effective.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

InSinkErator Single Outlet SinkTop Switches, sold between 2005 and October 2017 at home improvement stores, websites and through plumbing contractors and outlets for between about $50 and $90.

Water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact InSinkErator for a free SinkTop switch replacement. Consumers can contact InSinkErator toll-free at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online at www.insinkerator.com. Click on “Safety Notice” or visit insinkeratorsafetynotice.expertinquiry.com for more information.

Volkswagen is recalling certain 2010-2011 Audi A6 Avant, A6 Sedan and S6 Sedan, registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, or “Zone B.”

These vehicles are equipped with certain air-bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air-bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator for free. When parts to perform the recall repair become available, Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator for free. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 800-253-2834.

