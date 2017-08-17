–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Get organized in 10 minutes

A mini-task a day is all that’s standing between you and the well-ordered home of your dreams. You’ll be clutter-free in only one week!

Tidy Your Nightstand

Straighten things up, then run a power strip across the back so you can charge your gadgets out of sight.

Corral Books

Prop up your favorite reads and create cool shelf art by spray-painting rocks (ones with a flat side work best) in a glam gold.

Stack Shoes

Put them in clear plastic boxes, then pile those in your closet – you’ll be able to see your favorites.

Rearrange Your Underwear Drawer

Use drawer dividers to separate underwear and socks. Get rid of anything that is unmatched or has seen better days.

Start a New Laundry Regimen

Give each family member his or her own basket for clean clothes that are dry, ironed and ready for him or her to take to the bedroom to put away.

Give Half-Empties the Heave-Ho

Decant pasta, legumes, rice and cereal into air-tight containers.

Declutter the Bath

Hang towels and loofahs from a row of hooks, and pour shampoo from ugly bottles into attractive ones.

Streamline the Linen Closet

Keep two sets of sheets per bed, so you can have one in use while the other is in the laundry. Store bed linens neatly by putting a fitted sheet, one pillowcase and a matching duvet cover inside the other pillowcase – then it all will be ready to go on the bed.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Makeup for Age Spots

Cover age spots with these simple tips from Rena Takeda, Shiseido global makeup artist in New York City.

To even out your skin, “smooth a medium- to full-coverage liquid or cream foundation all over, then hide spots with a thick cream concealer that matches your skin tone,” suggests Takeda. “Apply a small amount directly onto spots with a finger or brush, tap to blend the edges seamlessly, then top with a dusting of translucent powder to set.”

Another key tip: “Avoid makeup with shimmer or glow, as it can highlight the areas you want to minimize.”

TABLE

Instant Updates

These bonus to-dos take mere seconds.

Utensils: Scrap any unused or duplicate flatware and tools, and invest in separators to keep drawers neat.

Cord Clutter: Store cables and chargers that get regular use in a bag or basket, and recycle the rest!

Cleaners: Keep your go-to supplies in a tool box or a bucket so you won’t need to hunt for them.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Panelcraft children’s magnetic building sets, sold at Discount School Supply, Kaplan Early Learning Company, Panelcraft and Tout About Toys from November 2016 through January 2017 for between $120 and $150.

The building sets’ corner welds can break, allowing the panels and frames to separate and release magnets during play. When released, exposed magnets can create a choking hazard. Consumers should stop using the recalled building sets and take them away from children. Contact the company at (888) 288-7615 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.panelcraft.com. Consumers will receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled sets to exchange for a free replacement set, including shipping.

Volkswagen 2013-2017 Audi Q5 and 2013-2017 Audi Q7

These gasoline-powered vehicles have a fuel-pump flange that may crack, allowing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire. Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel-pump flange if cracks are present. Flanges that do not have cracks will have a protective film applied. These repairs will be performed for free.

Owners may contact Audi customer service at (800) 253-2834. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 20Z8. Note: This recall is an expansion of recall 16V-660.

