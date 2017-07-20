–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS   At-home fitness: Tone your tush

Lean legs and a tight tush are just three moves away with Daily Burn’s simple ballet-inspired barre workout. Try these exercises from trainer Erika Shannon for a summer-ready body.

SEAT SHAPER

Works: butt, hips, core

Stand with hands on a chair for balance, heels together and toes turned out. Bend knees slightly and bring right toes behind ankle (A). Keeping torso straight, squeeze glutes to lift right leg back (B). Do two pulses and return to A for one rep. Do 15 to 20 reps; switch legs.

Dial it down: Don’t kick back as high.

Amp it up: Let go of the chair or start (A) in a deeper plie.

CHAIR LIFT

Works: butt, core

Start lying on the back in front of a chair, arms at sides, palms down, neck relaxed. Bend your right leg 90 degrees with your heel on chair. Extend your left leg straight up (A). Push onto the right foot, squeezing glutes and lifting hips into a straight line. Hold two seconds, and lower for one rep. Do 15 to 20 reps for one set; switch sides.

Dial it down: Start with both heels on chair.

Amp it up: Add 10 pulses with a straight leg after each set.

THIGH TONER

Works: thighs, calves, core

Stand with fingertips on the back of a chair for balance, legs parallel, a rolled-up towel between thighs. Squeezing the towel, rise onto balls of the feet (A). Slowly bend knees and lower 6-8 inches into a plie, keeping torso vertical (B). Hold for two seconds, then return to (A) for one rep. Do 15 to 20 reps for one set. Rest and repeat.

Dial it down: Skip the towel.

Amp it up: At the end of each set, hold (B) and pulse thighs 20 times.

Ellen’s Gone to the Dogs

Funny lady Ellen Degeneres, pet mom to six, dishes on her fur-filled household and her new line of dog swag.

GH: What is it about animals that you enjoy so much?

Ellen: They offer unconditional love in ways humans can’t — plus, they don’t talk back. Unless you have one of those dogs who says, “I ruv you,” in which case, please videotape it and send it to my show.

GH: Do you let your pets sleep in bed with you?

Ellen: It’s more like they let us sleep in bed with them. Portia and I are allowed about one-third of the mattress, and they have the rest. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since 1987.

GH: What are your dreams for the future?

Ellen: My main hope is that someone brings their dog to the dog park wearing some of my collection and meets a stranger whose dog also is wearing my collection, and they fall in love, get married and live happily ever after. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

Meet Your Trainer

Get to know Daily Burn trainer Erika Shannon, who offered some tips for staying motivated.

Sweat style: “In my classes we keep our bodies warm, our heart rates rockin’ and our minds engaged. I don’t overexplain — we learn as a group as we go.”

Stay-on-track tip: “Remember, it’s been said that even the darkest hour is only 60 minutes long — and you can do almost anything for 30 seconds.”

Stronger together: “I offer encouragement, celebrate victories and run group challenges. There’s strength in numbers.”

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

South Shore 5-drawer chests, sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through December 2016 for about $160.

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14). Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access, and contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers can contact South Shore at (800) 290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday,

and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com. Click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Porsche 2015-2017 Macan S and Macan Turbo; 2017 Macan and Macan Turbo with the Performance Package; and Macan GTS

The fuel pump flange on the affected vehicles may crack, allowing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire. Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the flanges, replacing any that are cracked. Flanges that aren’t cracked will have a protective film applied. These repairs will be performed for free. The recall is expected to begin in July 2017. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at (800) 767-7243. Porsche’s number for this recall is AH06.

