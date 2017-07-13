GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Your kitchen: Quick and easy dinners

In a hurry? Try our quick-yet-flavorful meal ideas.

Chicken Taco Pizzas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total cooking time: 25 minutes

1. Arrange 4 (6-inch) flatbreads or pitas on a large, foil-lined baking sheet. Spray bread with nonstick cooking spray. Stir together 2 cups pulled rotisserie chicken meat; 1 chipotle chile in adobo, finely chopped; 1 teaspoon ground cumin; and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Divide the mixture evenly among breads.

2. Drizzle chicken with 1/2 cup sour cream. Top with 1/2 cup pickled sliced mild jalapeno chiles, drained, and 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Bake at 450 F 10 to 12 minutes or until bottom is golden brown.

3. Garnish with shredded lettuce and fresh cilantro.

Summer Squash Frittata

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 35 minutes

1. Toss 1 1/2 pounds summer squash, very thinly sliced with a mandoline or by hand, with 1/4 teaspoon salt; let stand 10 minutes, then gently squeeze very dry.

2. Whisk together 8 large eggs; 4 ounces Gruyere cheese, shredded; 3/4 cup milk; 2 green onions, thinly sliced; and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat a 10-inch, oven-safe nonstick skillet on medium. Add egg mixture. Stir in squash. Cook, occasionally stirring and pulling back edges, 2 minutes or until bottom begins to set. Cook, without stirring, for 3 minutes.

3. Transfer skillet to 375 F oven; bake 20 to 25 minutes or until set.

Grilled Lamb Meatball and Pepper Skewers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 35 minutes

1. Combine 1/2 cup fresh mint, chopped; 2 medium shallots, chopped; 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped; and 1/2 teaspoon each ground cumin, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Add 1 pound ground lamb; mix just until combined.

2. With a small scoop, form into 24 (1-inch) meatballs. Thread onto metal or soaked bamboo skewers, alternating with 2 bell peppers, seeded and chopped.

3. Grill on medium heat 6 to 8 minutes or until meatballs are cooked (165 F), turning over once. Serve lamb with 2 toasted pitas, cut into quarters; 1/4 cup pine-nut hummus; and sliced tomatoes.

Spicy Italian Mussels and “Frites”

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 40 minutes

1. Cook a 12-ounce bag of frozen french fries as label directs.

2. In an 8-quart saucepot, cook 2 ounces pancetta, chopped, in 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium, 6 minutes or until crisp, stirring often. With a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to plate. To the pot, add 1 small onion, chopped; 2 cloves garlic, chopped; and 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Cook 4 minutes, stirring often. Add 2 medium tomatoes, chopped. Heat to simmering on high.

3. Add 2 pounds mussels, scrubbed. Reduce heat to medium and cover. Cook 4 to 7 minutes or until mussels open, stirring twice.

4. Toss hot fries with 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan; serve alongside mussels, garnished with pancetta and chopped parsley.

Pork and Rice Noodle Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 25 minutes

1. Cut 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin into

1-inch-thick medallions; season all over with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Grill on medium-high 4 to 6 minutes or until cooked (145 F), turning over once.

2. Whisk together 3 tablespoons each fish sauce and cider vinegar and 2 cloves garlic, crushed with press. Toss half of vinaigrette with 8 ounces thin rice noodles, cooked; 1 cup shredded carrots; 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves and 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped.

3. Chop pork; serve over rice noodles. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Top with 1/4 cup finely chopped peanuts.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

5 Signs You Need a New Roof

Your roof creates up to 40 percent of your home’s curb appeal and boosts resale value. If you’ve noticed any of these signs, it may be time for a makeover.

Shingles aren’t flat: Curling edges or bubbling could signal that leaks are on the horizon.

Sun or rain in the attic: You may not always see holes, so keep an eye out for water spots and for sunlight peeking in.

Missing shingles: Watch for empty patches. You could have them replaced one by one, but you’ll end up with a patchwork color scheme.

Cracked shingles: This often is a sign of aging, and it’s extra concerning if the cracks are all over.

You can’t remember the last time you upgraded: A typical roof lasts 20 to 30 years. If yours is approaching that benchmark, consider contacting a pro for a consultation.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

American Promotional Events TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks, sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 about $5.

The fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund. Consumers can contact American Promotional Events at (800) 243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at

info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com. Click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

Volkswagen 2017 Jetta

The affected vehicles have incorrect information on the tire information label, possibly causing the operator to overload the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Overloading the vehicle may affect vehicle handling or result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected tire information label for free. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for the recall is 01B8.

