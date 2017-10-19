GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Your kitchen: Tastes like fall

Cozy up with these fresh and delicious harvest meals.

Quinoa-Stuffed Acorn Squash with Cranberries and Feta

4 small acorn squash (about 4 1/2 lbs.)

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Kosher salt and pepper

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup mixed-color quinoa

2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1 small bunch Swiss chard, stems discarded, leaves roughly chopped (about 6 cups)

Crumbled feta cheese, for serving

Place rimmed baking sheet in oven and heat oven to 425 F. From squash, cut 1/2 inch from each pointy end, then halve each through its center (this will help them stand straight); spoon off and discard seeds. Rub squash with 1 tablespoon oil and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange on a baking sheet and roast, hollow side down, until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a 3- to 4-quart saucepan, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil on medium heat. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoons each salt and pepper. Cook, covered, stirring often, for 7 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook 2 minutes. Add quinoa and toss to coat, then add thyme and 2 cups water; simmer, covered, 10 min. Stir in cranberries; simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Remove from heat; place Swiss chard on top of quinoa and cover pot with clean dish towel, then lid. Let stand 10 minutes. Transfer squash to platter, hollow sides up. Fold chard into quinoa, then spoon into squash halves. Top with feta, if desired.

Serves 8. Each serving is about 260 calories, 5 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 7 g fat (1 g saturated), 10 g fiber, 255 mg sodium.

Chickpea and Kale Rigatoni with Smoky Bread Crumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

8 ounces fresh chorizo (or hot Italian sausage), casings removed

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 large bunches kale (about 1 pound total), stemmed and chopped

12 ounces rigatoni

2 ounces Manchego cheese, finely grated, plus more for serving

In a large skillet on medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add smoked paprika and cook, stirring often, for 30 seconds. Add panko and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until toasted, about 3 minutes. Transfer crumbs to plate. Wipe out skillet and heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil on medium-high. Add chorizo; cook, breaking up with spoon, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add broth and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce is reduced by one-third, 4 to 6 minutes. Add chickpeas and cook until heated through, 2 minutes. Stir in kale and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile, cook rigatoni as label directs. Reserve 1 cup cooking liquid, then drain pasta and return to pot. Toss with chickpea mixture and Manchego, adding some of reserved cooking liquid if pasta seems dry. Serve sprinkled with breadcrumbs and more cheese, if desired.

Serves 6. Each serving is about 600 calories, 26 protein, 65 g carbohydrates, 25 g fat (9 g saturated), 7 g fiber, 670 mg sodium.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Playtex children’s plates and bowls, sold at Babies “R” Us, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2009 through August 2017 for about $2.50 for a single plate or bowl and $15 for a Mealtime set.

The clear plastic layer over the graphics can peel or bubble from the surface of the plates and bowls, posing a choking hazard to young children. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plates and bowls and take them away from young children. Consumers should contact Playtex for a full refund. Consumers can contact Playtex toll-free at (888) 220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online at www.playtexproducts.com. Click on “Recall” for more information.

2017 Jeep Renegade

Due to a software issue, multiple malfunction indicator lamps may illuminate on the instrument panel when no malfunction exists. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 101, “Control and Displays.” If the malfunction indicator lamps illuminate at incorrect times, the driver may be unaware when a true malfunction occurs, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update the Instrument Panel Control software for free. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T50.

