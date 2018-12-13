GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Lab-approved decorating tricks

Burned out from all the holiday planning? Get your home looking (and smelling) great in no time.

Fake a fancy centerpiece ... for only a few dollars. Buy a supermarket potted plant, like mini mums or a Christmas cactus, and place it (pot and all) in a large bowl. Fill the space around the pot with whole nuts, mini pinecones, ornaments or fresh fruit.

Hang a wreath, nail-free! To avoid front-door damage, pair your favorite wreath with ribbon and a Command hook. Place the hook upside down on the inside of your door, tie the ribbon around your wreath, lay it over the top of the door, then loop it over the hook.

Cook up a home fragrance. Look to your spice rack or herb garden to mask cooking smells without irritating sensitive noses. Simmer citrus peels and cinnamon on the stove or arrange fresh herbs (mint, rosemary, lavender) in vases.

Hide spent bulbs. If your prelit tree doesn’t light up fully, use sneaky styling tricks to camouflage dark sections. Redirect branches with working lights, hang sparkly ornaments to reflect the light and go extra heavy on garland.

Fun Fact: 100 lights. That’s about how many you’ll need for every foot and a half of tree height. For a super-bright look, double or triple this amount.

SAFETY CHECK

Hang outdoor decorations safely with these easy tips from our pros:

Go for plastic hooks. When used to hang lights, metal hooks or nails can damage wires. We like Command Outdoor Light Clips.

Avoid extension cords. Choose a surge protector labeled “UL-approved,” and be sure the sum of the wattage of your devices does not exceed the rating on the package.

Pick LED lights labeled for outdoors. They last longer and use less energy than traditional incandescent string lights, and outdoor versions stand up better to wind and weather.

Find a friend. Hang lights with someone who can pass you supplies and keep a ladder steady for you. (Make sure it’s a nonconductive fiberglass ladder, since you’ll be close to electricity.)

SANITY-SAVING GADGETS

These game-changers impressed our Lab pros and are about to become your go-to holiday helpers:

Scented-Candle Swap

Freshen your home with Febreze’s wax warmer and melts. Electric heat (not flames) melts the wax cubes, which release scent and zap odors. Febreze Wax Warmer, $10, and Febreze Wax Melts, $5, febreze.com

Bluetooth Lights

Never wonder whether you’ve turned off the lights on the tree or outside again. Novolink’s work with an app so you can switch them off from your phone. Novolink LED Lights with Wireless Smart Control, $50, homedepot.com

Flameless Food Warmer

Serving buffet-style? Try Sterno’s innovative steam system to keep dishes warm for up to 45 minutes — without a flame. Add water to activate packets in the base for instant heat. Sterno Speedheat, $30 for two, amazon.com

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Inside the GH Beauty Lab

The look-gorgeous news you need to know.

Q. Can drinking alcohol affect your complexion? — Lauren B.

A. Dr. Oz says: Yes, too much holiday cheer(s) can damage your skin. All alcohol — including mixed drinks, wine and beer — has a diuretic effect on the body that can dehydrate skin, contributing to signs of aging like wrinkles. Plus, it depletes your body of essential vitamins and minerals especially vitamin A, which is necessary for collagen production. Alcohol can also make blood vessels beneath skin’s surface dilate, causing redness and exacerbating rosacea. Finally, excessive drinking diminishes antioxidants so skin is more vulnerable to free-radical damage from environmental factors like the sun, and it may bring on more frequent breakouts in the acne-prone.

The Rx: Limit yourself to one drink per day (seven per week), the National Institutes of Health’s recommendation for women, and try diluting alcohol with water, club soda or seltzer to reduce consumption.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

MyBaby Giraffe Nightlights, sold at Hinda Incentives, Power Sales, and online at Amazon.com and HoMedics.com from March 2018 through October 2018 for about $20.

The small feet on the giraffe-shaped nightlight can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlights and contact HoMedics at 800-466-3342 for a full refund. HoMedics is contacting all known purchasers directly.

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey minivans

The latch assemblies for the power sliding doors may stick and not properly latch to the door strikers, which could cause the doors to open while moving, increasing the risk of injury. Dealers will replace the left and right power-sliding-door rear latch assemblies for free. Owners can call Honda at 888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 to learn more.

