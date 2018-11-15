GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Lab-approved ways to disaster-proof your home

Whether you’re an owner or a renter, stay one step ahead of fires, leaks, floods and worse with our expert advice on how to avoid costly repairs and keep your family safe.

Laundry Alert: Prevent Dryer Fires

They cause $35 million in damage annually, and to stay safe, you need to do more than clean the lint filter after every load.

Look at the outside exhaust vent. Every few months, be sure the cover opens and closes freely and is clear of debris like leaves — most fires happen in fall and winter. Use a vacuum or brush twice a year to remove lint from inside the duct. Doing five loads a day? Clean more often.

Clean in back. Move your appliance so you can unplug it (be careful not to disturb gas connections), then remove the duct between the dryer and the wall. Vacuum or brush lint from the duct, the back of the dryer and the wall. Try a DIY dryer-cleaning kit or call a pro for a more thorough job.

Time your washing. No matter how spotless and dust-free your machine is, never go to bed or leave the house with it running: In case of a fire, you want to act quickly before it spreads. If you don’t have time for a full cycle to finish, turn off the dryer and restart it in the morning or when you get home.

Small Appliances, Big Problems

Here’s what to look out for so you can avoid a tragic “This Is Us”-style disaster.

1. Skip hand-me-downs. New devices have better safety features, and every used gadget has a history you don’t know — for instance, it might have sat for years in a garage and gotten wet.

2. Inspect wires. If you notice that an item’s cord is frayed or that there are exposed wires from normal wear and tear (or nibbling pests), toss it. You don’t want to risk fire or electrocution.

3. Remember to unplug. Get into the habit of unplugging everything, from your toaster oven to your slow cooker, when you aren’t using it. The risk of a spontaneous fire is very low, but not zero.

How To Avoid H20 Headaches

Act fast to keep common problems from turning into serious disasters.

1. Broken pipe

Shut off the individual valve (located under a sink or behind a washing machine) and start cleaning right away. Call a plumber, then use mops, buckets and a wet/dry vac before help arrives. Check the area over the next few weeks to make sure there are no signs of mold or dampness. Regularly inspect the hoses connected to your shutoff valves, and replace every three to five years. Opt for stainless steel-wrapped options, which last longer than rubber ones.

2. Leaking roof

Walk around every room and look up to determine where the leak is and if it’s in more than one spot. Be on the lookout for drips, water stains, marks or mold. Often, damage is caused by fallen branches, storms or hail. Once it’s safe to head to the roof, securing the area with a tarp is the best short-term fix until the damage can be assessed and fixed. Inspect once a year (fall is the best time) to see if there are loose, missing or damaged shingles or if moss is growing.

3. Flooded basement

Before doing anything else, turn off your circuit breaker — if it’s not in the basement. (If it is down there, you’ll need to call an electrician before getting to work.) Drain as much water as you can with a sump pump, a wet/dry vac or a mop and towels, then dry the area with a dehumidifier and fans to prevent mold. Make sure to check on areas that don’t get a lot of daily traffic, like crawl spaces and the area under stairs.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Inside the GH Beauty Lab

The look-gorgeous news, tricks and trends you need to know from our in-house experts.

Q: What’s the best way to preserve my hairstyle overnight? — Bonnie S.

A: April says: What you do (or don’t do) with your hair while you sleep can affect not only what it looks like in the morning, but also its health — damage can occur if it gets tangled or roughed up. “To preserve a blowout or waves, split hair down the middle into two sections,” says Justine Marjan, Tresemme global stylist in Los Angeles. “Gather each side behind your ears, then twist away from the face and wrap into a circular bun, securing with bobby pins.” Remove pins in the morning and spritz the ends with hairspray to boost volume. For more texture, weave hair into braids instead of a bun, leaving ends out, and secure with elastics. “If you have natural curls, coat 1-inch sections in a serum and split them in half,” Marjan advises. “Twist each over and under to the ends, using a dab of product to twirl hair into a curl.” Wrap in a sleep scarf and undo in the morning once dry. Key for all styles: sleeping on a silk pillowcase to “reduce bed head, creasing and friction that can cause breakage.”

Q: Can facial features change with age? — Ellen P.

A: Dr. Oz says: Yes, your face’s structure and features can expand or shrink over time. A combination of gravity, thinning skin and loss of fat can make the face seem longer and droop in areas that once were lifted or plump, like your forehead and under your eyes. Facial bones can weaken and even break down as we age, leading to unevenness (like widening) in the cheeks. These factors combined (plus cartilage changes) may even create the perception that the nose is drooping.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Umbrosa Evolution pool and patio umbrellas, sold at ShadeScapes showroom in Hotchkiss, Colorado and through ShadeScapes dealers and other design professionals from March 2016 through June 2018 for between $1,800 and $7,600.

The umbrella arm can break while in use, posing an injury hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled umbrellas and contact ShadeScapes to receive a free replacement umbrella arm/holder. ShadeScapes is contacting all known purchasers directly. Contact ShadeScapes toll-free at 888-770-7157 to learn more.

2012-2018 Ford Focus cars equipped with either a 2.0-liter GDI or 2.0-liter GTDI engine

The canister purge valve may become stuck in an open position, possibly causing an excessive vacuum in the fuel vapor management system, which may result in an engine stall while driving, or the inability to restart the vehicle. Until the vehicle is serviced, Ford advises owners to keep the fuel tank at least halfway full. Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module and check for fault codes, replacing the canister purge valve as needed. If the valve is replaced, dealers will inspect and replace the carbon canister, fuel tank and fuel delivery module as necessary. All repairs will be done for free.

