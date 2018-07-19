GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Laundry lowdown: Summer fabric care guide

Keep warm-weather wear looking its best with these genius tips and top product picks from our Cleaning Lab pros.

Bathing Suits

To keep spandex stretchy, hand-wash suits in cool water with mild detergent or, if you must, machine-wash in a mesh bag (tie any strings to prevent knotting) on the most delicate cycle. Skip the dryer and air-dry instead.

Bright Tees

Wash bold hues in cold water. Add a product like Clorox 2 Max Performance Stain Remover and Color Booster to erase dingy residue. Some prewashes may fade neons, so for safety, test products in a hidden spot first.

White Shirts and Jeans

Treat stains pronto, and apply pretreater to collars and cuffs even if you don’t see dirt. To keep whites white, wash them after every wearing in warm water with a deep-cleaning detergent like GH Seal star Tide, and add a whitener like OxiClean White Revive.

Black-and-White-Striped Pieces

Hmmm … do these get washed with the lights or the darks? Test a dark stripe with a drop of water to see if it bleeds. All clear? Go ahead and toss it in with light colors. Wash with other darks, and you risk turning the white stripes gray.

Workout Gear

High-performance fabrics can stink even after laundering. For a deep clean, wash them promptly, inside out, in a small load, in warm water. Pour in an odor eliminator like GH Seal star Febreze with your detergent.

Linen Clothing

Take fewer trips to the dry cleaner! Many linen items can go in the machine on a gentle cycle and be tumble-dried on low. For a smoother finish, iron the fabric on a medium to hot setting while it’s damp, leaving some wrinkles for character.

HOW TO ERASE ANY “OOPS”

Grass

Let wet, muddy stains dry, then brush off loose grass and dirt. Work in an enzyme detergent or prewash, wait a few minutes and wash in the warmest water safe for the material. Add fabric-safe bleach if needed.

Ice Cream

Soak the stain for 30 minutes in a solution of 1 tablespoon enzyme detergent and 4 cups cool water. Apply pretreater and wash in the warmest water safe for the garment. For chocolate, add fabric-safe bleach.

Berries

Flush with, or soak in, cool water to keep the stain from setting. Use a red-wine-stain remover like Wine Away. Then, wash the garment in warm water with detergent and fabric-safe bleach.

Iced Coffee

Sponge with cool water and rub in liquid laundry detergent. Launder as usual.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Your Kitchen: Expert Advice

GH’s resident food whiz, Susan Westmoreland, shares her top tips and favorite shortcuts for cooking and entertaining.

Q: How can I freeze stone fruit?

A: To enjoy juicy apricots, nectarines and peaches year-round, freeze them when they’re in season (now!). Peel, pit and slice the fruit, then spread slices out on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer and chill 2 hours. Once they’re hard, transfer to a re-sealable plastic bag, press out all the air and return to the freezer.

Q: Where can I find a great plant-based burger?

A: Though they look, cook and taste like hamburgers (they even drip juice!), Beyond Meat’s patties are animal-free. Made primarily of pea protein, these plant-based burgers aim to be more healthful and sustainable than their beef counterparts.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Uttermost mirrors, art and wall decor, sold at Gallery Furniture, Mathis Brothers, Matter Brothers Furniture, RC Willey, Star Furniture stores and other stores nationwide and online at

5thAvenueDesigns.com, Bellacor.com, Build.com, LampsPlus.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from June 2017 through March 2018 for between $50 and $200.

The hanging hardware can break and allow the decor to fall, posing an injury hazard to bystanders. Consumers should immediately take the recalled decor off the wall and inspect the hanging hardware to check for the recalled metal adjustable j-hooks. If the decor has the recalled metal adjustable j-hooks, do not rehang the recalled decor. Consumers with recalled metal adjustable j-hooks should contact Uttermost to receive free replacement adjustable j-hooks with free shipping. Consumers can contact Uttermost at 800-678-5486 ext. 4154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, email at owelch@uttermost.com or online at www.uttermost.com. Click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Volkswagen 2013-2017 Audi A5 Cabriolet, A5 Sedan and Audi Q5

2012-2015 Audi A6

2013-2016 Audi A4 Sedan and A4 Allroad

These vehicles, equipped with 2.0l Turbo FSI engines, have an electric coolant pump that can either become blocked with debris from the cooling system causing it to overheat or can short-circuit from moisture within the pump. A blocked pump or a short-circuited pump can increase the risk of a fire. Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the pumps for free. Parts are not currently available. Owners were sent an initial notification beginning on June 11, 2018. A second notice will be mailed once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 800-253-2834. Audi’s number’s for this recall is 19N3/19N4. Note: This recall is in additional to the coolant pump software update applied as a remedy under recall 17V002.

