GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Your look: Beauty science and wellness

Q: What causes undereye bags?

Dr. Oz says: It depends. If your bags are temporary, they’re probably due to fluid retention, which can be caused by a change in the weather, your hormones, swelling from allergies, not getting enough sleep or eating too much salt. If the bags are permanent, they’re likely the result of aging. The fat surrounding your eye area can move down over time, causing bags. Also, skin loses elasticity when the collagen and elastin that hold it up start to break down, producing a pouched look.

Treatment plan: Minimize temporary bags by prioritizing rest and reducing sodium intake; bring down fluid retention and puffiness fast by holding a cold compress over eyes for a few minutes. To fix permanent bags, your best bet is to visit a dermatologist, who may recommend filler injections or other procedures.

Q: How do I choose between a face scrub and a peel?

Dr. Aral says: Face scrubs are physical exfoliants, formulated with soft solid particles like baking soda or ground nut shells that lift and sweep away dead cells on the skin’s outer layer, giving an immediate glow. Peels are chemical exfoliants that use ingredients such as alpha and beta hydroxyl acids to dislodge dead skin cells, increasing cell turnover. They work deeper in the skin and, over the long term, can improve issues such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and acne.

Lab lowdown: Depending on how sensitive your skin is, you can use both. Scrubs are generally gentler, making them better for more frequent deep cleaning and exfoliation. Peels are typically best applied weekly to monthly. To prevent skin damage, smooth on a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher after use.

Beauty Innovation: Spray-On Ointment

The new GH Seal star and cult-classic skincare multitasker, Aquaphor, is getting a revamp – as a spray. Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray ($11, drugstores) contains the same proven-effective skin-softening and protecting ingredients like glycerin and pro-vitamin B5, but it’s dispensed in a mist.

Lab lowdown: The spray, an innovative (and difficult to create) application method for a salve, deposits a thin layer of the product that goes on quickly, spreads easily, requires less rubbing and is a cinch to apply on hard-to-reach areas. Genius!

Meet Our Expert: Gadget Girl

Good Housekeeping chief technologist and head engineer Rachel Rothman manages the Institute’s rigorous testing, innovation and research.

What I Do at GH: I oversee all testing methodology and reporting for each lab at the GH Institute. I also manage the analysis of any product applying for the GH Seal and the Green GH Seal. On any given day, you might find me advising tech entrepreneurs, monitoring the market for fresh innovations, speaking to industry leaders or devising surveys and running analytics for our expanding GH Research Division.

What I Love About My Job: Getting to test the latest, greatest picks in every category before they hit shelves. I’ve looked at thousands of unique products, good and bad. My favorites: cars for GH’s annual Car Awards, toys that make the cut in our annual GH Toy Awards, and tons of other game changers.

Passion Project: I feel strongly about supporting empowerment of women at work. And as a female engineer, I’m always looking to get girls more involved with STEM.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Room Essentials leather pouf ottoman, sold at Target stores nationwide and online from June 2017 through August 2017 for about $35.

The zippers on the pouf ottomans can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the pouf’s polystyrene beads. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pouf ottoman, place it out of reach of children and return it to any Target store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST or online at www.target.com. Click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “Furniture” for more information. Consumers also can visit the “Product Recalls” tab on www.Facebook.com/Target.

BMW 2012-2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i, X3 xDrive35i and M6 Convertible, and 2013 M6 Coupe

The affected vehicles have a driver’s frontal air-bag inflator that may have been improperly welded. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, the inflator housing could separate from the base plate and result in metal striking the vehicle’s occupants, potentially resulting in serious injury or death. BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s front air-bag module for free. Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

