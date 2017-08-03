–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Meet our expert: Tech of all trades

Meet our product testing analyst Selina Tedesco, who evaluates the latest gadgets to let you know what’s lame and what’s legit. Plus, find out how you can join the techie fun.

What I Do at Good Housekeeping: “I size up consumer goods — from electronics and smartwatches to connected home devices and cars — looking at performance, ease of use and, most important, safety. I also stay

up-to-date on innovations to identify new trends and patterns in consumer behavior.”

What I Can’t Wait to Test: “Toys! I vetted new toy concepts at my last job, so it’s going to be exciting to look at finished products (and their fun factor) for our 2017 Toy Awards. Plus, I’ll get to work with the harshest critics of all — kids!”

My “OMG” Lab Moment: “Finding out how the Lab tests toilets. I couldn’t believe we sent golf balls down the drain, built a faux bathroom and used fruit punch to test flushing power.”

Must-Have Tech: “A Mophie external battery. My phone always used to die, so I got one before a trip, and I don’t know how I survived without it. Google Photos is another lifesaver; I sync all my pics so they’re secure and organized.”

How to Join the High-Tech Fun:

When you join the GH Institute as a consumer tester, you’ll be one of the first to use the latest goods, gadgets and gear.

Try cool swag: GH Lab experts test thousands of products each year, looking at safety, performance and more. Then we turn to our trusted consumer testers to use the products in the real world — and report back with their honest opinions. We send out the samples, and most of the time they are yours to keep!

Share your thoughts: When you become part of our testing squad, you also have the opportunity to respond to exclusive surveys. It’s your chance to tell us about product lusts and musts, and give your opinion on trends, new tech, cleaning tricks, cooking items and more. A few minutes of your time will help us deliver what you want to see in our articles. Visit ghtesters.com for more information.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Soothing Sleep Solutions

Rest assured, these GH Seal stars will keep you comfy and help you snooze like a baby all night long.

Sleep helper: Reach for ZzzQuil liquid or liquicaps (from $7, zzzquil.com) on nights when you just can’t fall asleep.

Lab lowdown: This non-habit-forming option is proven to help with occasional sleeplessness, and its active ingredients have been Food and Drug Administration-approved for nearly 30 years. Always use as directed, and keep the product away from children.

Grind Guard: LunaGuard’s ultra-thin nighttime mouth guard ($45,

lunadentalguard.com) reduces pressure from grinding.

Lab lowdown: To get a custom fit, soften it in hot (not boiling) water, wait until the plastic turns clear, then remove and bite for five minutes. It took testers a few tries, but you can re-mold it up to 20 times. Make sure to brush it with standard (not whitening) toothpaste. It’s durable and easy to care for.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

TOMY Lamaze Munching Max chipmunk toys, sold at Babies “R” Us, Toys “R” Us and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from May 2016 through July 2017 for about $16.

Parts inside the toy can break, creating a sharp point that can penetrate the surface of the toy, posing a laceration hazard. Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact TOMY International to receive a free replacement toy and a TOMY online store coupon. Consumers can contact TOMY International toll-free at (866) 725-4407 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday or online at recall.tomy.com. Consumers also can visit www.tomy.com. Click on “Recalls” for more information.

Gulf States Toyota, Inc. 2017 4Runner, 86, Avalon, Camry, Camry Hybrid, Corolla, Corolla iM, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Prius, Prius C, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Sienna and Yaris

The spare tire air pressure was not adjusted to the proper pressure as stated on the Tire Pressure Label. A spare tire that is not inflated to the proper value may not perform as intended, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf States Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the spare tires, adjusting their pressure as necessary for free. The recall began June 15, 2017. Owners may contact Gulf States Toyota’s customer service at (800) 444-1074. Toyota’s number for this recall is 17R2.

–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Meet our expert: Tech of all trades–