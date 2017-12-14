GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Could one of these inventions change your life?

Meet some hot new products from winning innovators who saw a problem and solved it. Whether you’re throwing an impromptu party or soothing a headache, nearly every part of your day will be made better with these clever solutions!

After receiving hundreds of qualified entries for our second partnership with Home Shopping Network and searching for the next great invention, we narrowed the field to these finalists, who will be showcased live on the network. One invention will earn the Good Housekeeping Seal if it passes our Labs’ rigorous tests.

Instant Party Upgrade

Inventors: Myrf Bowry, Leah Dodge from Richmond, Virginia

The backtory: Whenever last-minute guests dropped in on Myrf, her first thought wasn’t “Is my laundry out in plain sight?” or “How clean is my bathroom?” It was “What can I feed them?” The co-founder of design firm Decorum (with business partner Leah) knew she could put store-bought hummus in a bowl and call it a day, but wanted a simpler and more stylish solution.

The invention: Dip-a-di-do-da bowls (from $18, dipadidoda.com). Available in 10 colors and four patterns, the bowls each have a hole in the bottom that lets you easily drop in a store-bought container and take it out. Not only will they save you time (no cleanup!), they’ll also save you from tossing half-eaten salsa or dip. Just put the lid back on when you’re done, and it’ll stay fresh.

Why it’s awesome: They can fit (and fancify) cream cheese, fruit, olives, even takeout! In our Kitchen Appliances Lab tests, the containers went 13 cycles in the dishwasher without showing signs of wear and tear.

Laundry Savers

The inventor: Olga Elder from Burlington, North Carolina

The backstory: Olga left her corporate insurance job 12 years ago to try out farming, and ended up finding both a calling and a husband, John. The two were raising sheep on 60 acres, and when their barn began filling up with wool, they had to find a new use for it.

The invention: Stoney Mountain Farm Dryer Balls ($27 for a pack of three, stoneymountainfarm.com), which keep clothes and bedding tumbling.

Why they’re awesome: Our Cleaning Lab found that the balls helped items dry evenly and come out fluffy. And kudos to Olga for employing women who need extra income to make them.

Headache Helper

Inventor: Sherri Pulie from Easton, Connecticut

The backstory: Sherri got her first migraine at age 9 during gymnastics practice. Her mom, having dealt with the same headaches, knew how to treat it (with ice and sleep). But after Sherri had her two children, her episodes only got worse. When gel packs no longer cut it, she set out to create an easier way to get their cooling benefits.

The invention: The Headache Hat ($42,

theheadachehat.com), an adjustable head wrap with individual frozen inserts. Sherri made the first prototype at home from Pilates leggings and ice cubes!

Why it’s awesome: It provides cooling therapy that’s easy to wear and mess-free. Our Health Lab likes the simple yet clever design, and our panel couldn’t wait to try it themselves.

Mess-Free Baking Carrier

Inventor: Angela Horevitz From Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The backstory: A former pharmaceutical sales representative, Angela loved baking but was always frustrated that her frosted cookies got ruined every time she brought them to parties or a friend’s house. One day as she was meditating, a lightbulb went on.

The invention: The Bakers Sto N Go ($27, bakersstongo.com. Angela developed her vision into a U.S.-made plastic container, which features adjustable shelves that let you stash and carry different sizes of baked goods without crushing or smearing them.

Why it’s awesome:

You can use this for nearly any snack! Our Lab found it roomy enough for one Bundt cake, two pies, 40 mini cupcakes or 32 frosted cookies. Angela also totes appetizers and slider sandwiches in it.

Let’s Do Brunch!

Love sweet treats, but want to cut down on sugar? Our Test Kitchen developed a quick and delicious breakfast recipe using a zero-calorie sweetener. Enjoy!

Dutch Baby

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total cooking time: 20 minutes

4 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons stevia

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Heat oven to 425 F. In blender, puree eggs, milk, flour, vanilla, stevia, sugar and salt until combined (scraping down sides as necessary); set aside. Heat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet on medium heat until hot. Add butter, swirling pan to melt, then pour in batter. Transfer to oven and bake until puffed and golden brown, 16-20 minutes. Top as desired.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

IKEA Malm Children’s and adult chests and dressers, sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.IKEA.com from January 2002 through June 2016 for between $70 and $200. Other chests and dressers subject to this recall were sold between approximately 1985 and June 2016.

The recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest or dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact IKEA for a choice between two options: refund or a free wall-anchoring kit. IKEA will pick up the recalled dressers free of charge or provide a one-time, free in-home wall-anchoring service for consumers upon request. Consumers can obtain assistance from IKEA toll-free at (866) 856-4532 anytime, or online at www.IKEA-USA.com or http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/

ikea-chest-and-dresser-recall/index.html. Consumers with chests and dressers manufactured prior to January 2002 are eligible for a partial store credit.

Porsche 2003-2006 Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo

2004-2006 Cayenne

2006 Cayenne S “Titanium” Edition vehicles.

These gasoline-powered vehicles have a fuel pump flange that may crack, allowing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire. Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel filter flanges with new filter flanges that have a protective film for free. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Porsche’s customer service at (800) 767-7243. Porsche’s number for this recall is AH10.

