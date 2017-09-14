GOOD HOUSEKEEPING: Quick and easy pasta dishes

Make a fresh and delicious dinner in 20 minutes or less in the kitchen.

Creamy Spaghetti & Zoodles

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total cooking time: 20 minutes

1. Cook 8 ounces of whole-grain spaghetti as the label directs, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid before draining.

2. Meanwhile, microwave 1/3 cup half-and-half with 1 clove garlic (smashed) and 1 sprig rosemary until hot, about 1 minute. Let stand 5 minutes; discard garlic and rosemary. Stir in 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

3. About 5 minutes before pasta is done, heat 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil in a nonstick 12-inch skillet on medium heat. Add 1 pound pre-cut “zoodles” (spiralized zucchini); cook, tossing gently, until tender, about 2 minutes.

4. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each kosher salt and pepper and 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest. Stir in 5 cups baby spinach, cooked pasta and sauce and some reserved cooking liquid if noodles seem dry. Serve with additional Parmesan, if desired.

Serves 4. Each serving is about 345 calories, 13 g protein, 49 g carbs, 13 g fat (3 g sat), 8 g fiber, 295 mg sodium.

Speedy Eggplant Parm

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total cooking time: 40 minutes

1. Place 1/2 cup all-purpose flour on a plate. In a shallow bowl, beat 1 large egg with 1 large egg white. In a second bowl, combine 1 cup panko, 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then stir in 1 tablespoon olive oil.

2. Line a large baking sheet with nonstick foil. Cut 1 small (about 12 ounces) eggplant into long 1/2-inch-thick sticks. Coat eggplant in flour, then in egg (letting any excess drip off), then in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Transfer to baking sheet; roast at 450 F, turning halfway through until golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook 1 package (16 or 18 ounces) cheese ravioli as label directs. Drain, divide among serving plates and top with 1 cup warmed marinara sauce. Cut eggplant into pieces; scatter on top of ravioli. Top with shredded fresh mozzarella, if desired.

Serves 4. Each serving is about 485 calories, 23 g protein, 70 g carbohydrates, 22 g fat (7 g sat), 8 g fiber, 1,115 mg sodium.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Our First Charity Seal Star

With many worthy causes vying for your dollars, GH wants to help you give smarter. We’re thrilled to announce that WE, founded in 1995, is the first charity organization to earn the GH Humanitarian Seal. WE is a unique global nonprofit with offices in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. Its mission is simple: Bring people (especially kids and young adults) together and give them the tools to change the world through everyday actions, big and small. As part of this groundbreaking movement, over 3.4 million individuals have raised $79 million, volunteered 27.6 million hours and collected over 9.8 million pounds of food for more than 6,500 local and global groups. WE believes that when we come together, we can create an even better world.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Fabri-Tech infant rompers, sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores nationwide from April 2017 through July 2017 for about $20.

The buttons on the shoulder straps can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rompers and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store for a full refund, or contact Fabri-Tech to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled romper for a full refund. Consumers can contact Fabri-Tech at (800) 285-1295 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon EST or online at www.fabritech.biz. Click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Toyota 2016-2017 Tacoma, equipped with a six-cylinder engine.

The affected vehicles have a crank position sensor that may malfunction, potentially resulting in an engine stall. An engine stall may increase the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the crank position sensor with an improved design for free. The recall began on July 26, 2017. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (800) 331-4331. Toyota’s number for this recall is H0H.

