GOOD HOUSEKEEPING: Save money but don’t skimp on beauty

HAIR HIT

The new “updo”

What’s now: Topknots are no longer top dog. As seen on recent runways, the haute hairstyle is a low ‘do.

Here’s how: Secure your go-to bun, loop or ponytail at the nape of your neck rather than mid-height or up high. Smooth the crown by rubbing a dab of styling cream (or, for fine hair, a spritz of shine mist) between palms, then gliding them from the top of hair down.

IN FOR SKIN

Candlelit cheeks

What’s now: Skip the unicorn glitter seen all over Instagram; the more natural way to score the of-the-moment radiance is with a strategically placed swipe of pearlescent highlighter.

Here’s how: Tap a subtly shimmery cream or liquid formula along cheekbones to fake the look of sculpted features and lend luminescence — with or without other makeup.

Pro trick: In a pinch, use a light-colored neutral shimmer eye shadow.

STRAND STANDOUT

Anything agave

What’s now: From the succulent plant that gives us the buzzy sugar alternative (and tequila!), agave extract is now “sweetening” hair products, and is said to add softening properties to everything from conditioners to stylers, thanks to its ability to hold moisture.

Here’s how: Swap one of our picks, listed in the table below, into your conditioning or styling routine for the best benefits.

EYE OPENER

“Feathered” brows

What’s now: Spotted on runways and celebs like Emma Watson, the new feathered full brow raises them — literally!

Here’s how: Give eyes an instant lift by using a brow brush (or the wand of a brow gel) to stroke the hairs up slightly, creating the illusion of higher, more lush arches.

HOT HAIR

Romantic texture

What’s now: Bye-bye, blowout! Cascading waves and curls bounce down red carpets and runways, softening features for a youthful look.

Here’s how: For straight or wavy hair, apply texturizing spray, tie into two ponytails and twist the tails, securing into buns, says Diane Stevens, a Nioxin top artist. Let dry, release, then tousle with fingers. Curly hair: Work in smoothing oil when damp, twist curls around fingers and let dry. In a rush? Curl two-inch sections of dry hair to ear level and loosen with fingers once cool.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Ask Carolyn: Nix Those Coffee Stains

GH’s resident cleaning dynamo, Carolyn Forte, shares her best tips and favorite tricks to conquer your toughest messes and trouble spots.

Q: How can I get rid of coffee stains inside my stainless-steel mug?

A: Wash the mug in hot, sudsy water. Then sprinkle in several tablespoons of baking soda, and scrub its sides and bottom with a stiff-bristled bottlebrush. Rinse well. If you can, take apart the mug’s lid and wash all pieces thoroughly. Open its drinking spout as well, and flush hot water through it to dislodge trapped particles. You can try washing your mug in the dishwasher, but stainless-steel ones are not always dishwasher-safe, so follow the product’s recommended instructions. When you remove those oils and residues, your coffee will taste fresher, too!

TABLE

Drugstore Stars: Our Top Beauty Faves

Create the looks mentioned above with these GH-approved picks.

For a glam topknot: Pantene Pro-V Style Series BB Creme, $6; GH Seal Star L’oreal Paris Hair Expert Color Vibrancy Dual Protect Spray, $7.

For luminous cheeks: Wet n Wild Mega Glo Makeup Stick In Floral Majority, $4.

For nourishing agave: Maui Moisture Strength & Anti-Breakage Agave Conditioner, $9; Nuance Salma Hayek Blue Agave Curls & Waves Hair Mask, $10, CVS.

For feathered brows: L’oreal Paris Brow Stylist Shape & Fill, $11; E.L.F. Beautifully Precise Dual-Sided Eyebrow Brush, $5, Target; CoverGirl Easy Breezy Brow Shape + Define Brow Mascara, $8.

For romantic hair: Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $6; Garnier Whole Blends Smoothing Oil, $7.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Wave Zone children’s swimsuits, sold exclusively at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin from January 2017 through July 2017 for about $14.

The snaps on the swimsuit can detach, posing a choking hazard to the child. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimsuits and return them to the customer-service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Meijer at (800) 927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com. Click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Chrysler 2017 Jeep Compass, equipped with six-speed transmissions

The left front halfshaft may not be properly seated, and, as a result, it may disengage from the transmission and/or break. If the left front halfshaft disengages or breaks, the vehicle will have a loss of drive. Additionally, if the vehicle is parked without using the parking brake, the vehicle may roll, despite being in Park. Either condition may increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners; dealers will inspect the left front halfshaft for engagement and replace any that are not properly engaged in the transmission for free. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T26.

