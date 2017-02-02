GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS Your skin: Anti-aging tricks

We turned to top pros— dermatologists, estheticians and GH Beauty Lab scientists — for their glowy, youthful-skin secrets.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: “Good hydration is crucial for keeping maturing skin supple and dewy. I apply our Beauty Lab test-winning face oil Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Nourishing Oil ($62, nordstrom.com) to my damp face for maximum moisturization. I also use an exfoliating glycolic toner, like Beauty Award winner Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic ($15, Target), to smooth texture and fine lines.” — Sabina Wizemann, GH Beauty Lab senior chemist

Massage your cheeks: “Every day, I massage my face as I wash it — the motion increases circulation and gives skin a natural vibrance. Do a few upward and downward strokes on each cheek to see an effect.” — Dr. Mona Gohara, dermatologist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.

Give peels a chance: “I exfoliate once or twice a week with either a chemical exfoliator, like an acid peel, or a mechanical one, like a cleansing brush, to smooth my skin and boost radiance. My favorites: Beauty Lab test winners Murad Intensive-C Radiance Peel ($55, ulta.com) and Clarisonic Smart Profile Cleansing Brush ($300, clarisonic.com).” — Danusia Wnek, Beauty Lab chemist

Look radiant — fast: “To get an immediate glow, I mix Nars Illuminator ($30), a pearlescent liquid highlighter, with a dollop of my facial moisturizer.” — Dr. Brooke Jackson, dermatologist in Durham, N.C.

Get the red out: “To instantly ease irritation, keep your skin-care products in the refrigerator. Cleansing, toning and moisturizing with cool-temperature formulas will constrict capillaries to reduce redness.” — Renee Rouleau, celebrity esthetician and founder of Renee Rouleau SkinCare in Austin, Texas

Baby your face: “You wouldn’t wash an infant’s fragile skin with harsh cleansers; think of a parched complexion the same way. Gentle, unscented bars like Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar ($3 for two) and Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar ($5) cleanse without stripping nutrient oils.” — Dr. Allison Hanlon, dermatologist at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Fight breakouts with moisturizer: “Regulate the oil production of acne-prone skin by balancing breakout treatments like salicylic acid with daily application of moisturizer. If you remove too much oil, skin can react by producing more.” — Marta Schultz, esthetician at Bliss Spa in Chicago

Double up on hands: “I keep a fast-absorbing face oil (yes, face oil), like GH Seal holder Olay Regenerist Luminous Facial Oil ($26), at my desk and apply it to the tops of my hands and my fingers and cuticles, then seal with hand or body cream for heavy-duty hydration.” — Birnur K. Aral, Ph.D., Beauty Lab director

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

On-the-Go-Musts

Wherever your travels take you, these genius Seal picks will make sure you arrive in comfort and style.

Sole saver: Jambu shoes ($99, jambu.com) are sturdy and supportive, with cushioned memory-foam insoles to keep feet comfortable wherever you’re walking. The Velcro T-straps make them a cinch to slip on and off at airport security.

Lab lowdown: Testers always score this brand high for comfort. Our Lab pros were impressed by their quality construction and nonslip soles.

Dream cream: Humidity in an airplane usually is less than 20 percent — compared with 30 percent or more at home — which can leave skin feeling parched. Stash Aquaphor’s do-it-all balm ($5.50, aquaphorus.com) in your carry-on (it’s under 3 ounces!) to moisturize during the flight.

Lab lowdown: Our beauty experts turn to this healing formula to soothe cracked and dry lips, skin and cuticles and ease diaper rash. It works by forming a barrier on skin to lock in moisture, and its active ingredients hydrate, too.

TABLE

Skin-care Secrets from the Kitchen

Use these everyday kitchen items to help you achieve glowing skin.

Use oil for more than cooking: “I keep big vats of coconut and baby oil to soften dry skin from head to toe and use as makeup remover — they sweep away the day’s grime.” — Dr. Jackson

Eat for healthy skin: “To repair skin damage (e.g., dehydration, spots, lines), include liberal amounts of foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids in your diet daily.” — Dr. Annie Chiu, dermatologist in Hermosa Beach, Calif. (GH Nutrition Director Jaclyn London, M.S., R.D., recommends fish, leafy greens and cruciferous veggies like cauliflower.)

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Cynthia dressers, sold exclusively at Wayfair.com from September 2015 to August 2016 for about $150.

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or injuries to children. Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact Linon Home for a full refund or tip-restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip-restraint kit should contact Linon for instructions or additional assistance. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers can contact Linon Home Decor at (800) 622-4456 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.linon.com. Click on the “Product Recall” section at the bottom of the page for more information.

2017 Jeep Cherokee Improper welds on the driver’s knee air-bag inflator may prevent the air bag from properly inflating. If the driver’s knee air bag does not properly inflate, there is an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s knee air-bag module for free. The recall began Nov. 9, 2016. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is S84.

© Hearst Communications Inc.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate