GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS Summer beauty: 22 ways to get summerlicious

The Good Housekeeping Beauty Lab’s top tricks and must-have products to prep your skin (and more) for the sunny season

SMOOTH YOUR BODY

Exfoliate, then moisturize with the perfect combo for your skin type.

Sensitive: Use an exfoliating body wash, which is more diluted than a body scrub, and a fragrance-free lotion (it’s most gentle on reactive skin).

GH Lab Pick: Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash ($5); Curel Fragrance-Free Lotion ($8).

Oily: Buff with a detoxifying body brush; follow with a non-greasy, fast-absorbing mousse or whipped body moisturizer.

GH Lab Picks: Ecotools Dry Brush ($5, Ulta); Philosophy Amazing Grace Body Serum Mousse ($37, Macy’s).

Dry: Slough using a rich oil-based balm body scrub, which leaves behind emollients; seal in hydration with a nourishing body oil.

GH Lab Picks: Josie Maran Argan Sugar Balm Body Scrub ($38, sephora.com); Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Gel Oil ($6, drugstores).

DIY A PRO PEDI

Save cash with this speedy how-to from Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen’s global color ambassador.

Soften Soles: Try the Beauty Lab’s top-tested electric foot file, Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File ($37, CVS), followed by a thick foot cream.

Shape Nails: Clip and file edges, push back cuticles and then swipe nails with acetone or alcohol to cleanse.

Paint: Apply two thin layers of polish, letting each dry about two minutes; finish with a quick-drying top coat.

FIGHT CELLULITE

Here are our Lab-tested fast and long-term fixes that actually work.

Temporary: Blur lumps and bumps in seconds by self-tanning or smoothing on no-transfer body makeup that subtly conceals flaws or reflects light.

GH Lab Picks: Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Leg Makeup ($14); St. Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss ($25, sephora.com).

Lasting: You can get rid of stubborn cellulite —at a cost. The doctor’s office procedure Cellfina ($3,000 and up, cellfina.com), a GH Beauty Breakthrough Award winner, releases the bands under skin that cause dimpling. Its study showed results lasted at least two years.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

Breathe-Better Bedding

Bedding from AllerEase (prices vary; aller-ease.com) aced our Textiles Lab evaluations for combatting seasonal sleep disrupters.

Ultra-tight weave: The fibers are so closely woven that microscopic allergy-triggering particles (dust mites, pet dander, pollen) can’t penetrate. The dense construction helps mattresses and pillows last.

High-performance fabric: The protectors are made of a breathable polyester-nylon blend. Our pros found them to be comfortable under sheets.

Easy to clean: It’s all machine-washable and dryer-friendly. The pillow even can be laundered in hot water – the best temperature for killing germs.

TABLE

Roll on a Fresh Scent

These light, perfect-for-hot-days portable perfumes let you wear “designer” – for $30 or less.

Clean: Giorgio Armani Air Di Gioia Rollerball ($24, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) offers notes of crisp mandarin and green moss.

Fruity: The zestiest lemon-neroli blend can be found with Tory Burch’s Bel Azur Rollerball ($30, sephora.com)

Sweet: Ralph Lauren Tender Romance Rollerball ($24, Ulta) features a hint of sugared ginger and pear.

Musky: Sun-kissed notes of warm almondmilk, jasmine and sandalwood star in the Michael Kors Wonderlust Rollerball ($28, Macy’s).

RECALLS ALERT

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Staples Hazen Mesh Task chairs, sold at Staples’ stores nationwide and online at staples.com,

staplesadvantage.com and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

The legs on the base of the chair can break, posing a fall hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base. Consumers can contact Staples toll-free at (866) 755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com. Click on the “Warranty & Recall” link under the “Customer Service” tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

Volkswagen 2017 Beetle and Jetta GLI

The affected vehicles have incorrect information on the tire information label, possibly causing the operator to overload the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Overloading the vehicle may affect vehicle handling or result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected tire information

label for free. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for the recall is 01B9.

—GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS Summer beauty: 22 ways to get summerlicious–