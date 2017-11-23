GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Talking family-to-family with a tech guru

It’s not every day that the chief executive officer of a major company gives you a call because he wants to talk family-to-family with your readers, but that’s exactly what happened when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella contacted Good Housekeeping not long ago — and GH editor-in-chief Jane Francisco jumped at the chance to meet with him. After all, he’s a father of three who is not only leading one of the most significant technology companies in the world, but also navigating device rules and screen time with his kids on the home front. We figured he would know better than anyone how to make that work in our readers’ homes with a minimum of friction.

After an introductory Skype chat with his wife, Anu, Jane scheduled an interview in their home near Seattle — simple enough, or so it seemed. After four delays, one canceled flight and an in-air detour, she finally landed around 2 a.m. — minus her luggage, which apparently had never left New York.

At 7 a.m., Jane raced to Target, grabbed clean clothes and was late making it to the Nadellas’ home for the interview. Feeling anxious, Jane found that her anxiety dissolved when the front door opened. Anu and Satya welcomed her with a warm, neighborly embrace, offering her coffee and looking like any other friendly family down the street. And that’s really who they are.

“We have extreme controlled chaos in our house,” Anu Nadella, 45, said, referring to the constant motion of children, a dog and a parade of people going in and out of their hilltop home that overlooks a large lake. As the wife of the CEO of Microsoft, Anu is skilled at juggling demands, raising their three kids — including a son with special needs — as typically as possible while her husband is steering the rest of us straight into the next industrial revolution.

But as Satya, 50, says in his inspiring new book, “Hit Refresh,” that revolution is about more than just designing new apps. “At its core, it’s about humans and the unique quality we call empathy, which will become ever more valuable in a world where the torrent of technology will disrupt the status quo like never before,” he said. In other words, technology is nothing without the soft touch of humanity.

As they talked, Jane learned that Satya’s deeply empathetic nature owes much to his eldest child, Zain, 21, who is severely disabled. He was born weighing just 3 pounds, having suffered asphyxiation in utero; as a result, he is visually impaired, has limited communication and is quadriplegic.

Two daughters followed. Before long, it was clear that one daughter had learning differences beyond what local schools could successfully cope with. Anu found the answer in the Eaton Arrowsmith Academy in Vancouver, which focuses on the neuroplasticity of the brain — essentially training the brain to function at a new level. Anu shuttled their daughter back and forth for five years, and played a role in the establishment of the Eaton Arrowsmith Academy in Redmond, Washington.

Through it all, Satya rose steadily at Microsoft, a company that was beginning to sag under bureaucracy and infighting. In February 2014, he was tapped to be its CEO, and he ignited a fresh growth mentality emphasizing pushing oneself to look at things in new, often empathetic ways.

“After Zain was born, things started to change for me,” Satya said. “It has had a profound impact on how I think, lead and relate to people.” His wish: That we’ll all feel empowered to create our own change at home and at work, one empathetic step at a time.

