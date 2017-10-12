GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Our top picks for liquid lipsticks

Pairing the rich pigment of lipstick with the glide of gloss, these new formulas stayed put (and vibrant!) through our most rigorous tests

Winner: Longest-Lasting

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick ($18, Sephora): For truly bulletproof (and drinkproof!) color, look no further than Urban Decay’s liquid lipstick, which held fast longer than all others tested – and it comes in 40 shades, from nudes to bolds, in mattes and shimmers.

Tester notes: “This is my new favorite lipstick!” one raved. “It looked freshly applied all day, through a full meal and a snack – virtually none of the color came off.”

Lab lowdown: Before-and-after digital imaging showed that the formula resisted fading for five hours and remained on lips when testers sipped a hot drink. Users rated it above the rest for going on easily, not smearing or feathering, all-day wear and maintaining vibrancy.

Runner-Up: Bargain Buy

NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick ($7, drugstores): With NYX’s matte liquid, you’ll get nearly foolproof application at a nice price (with minimal color transfer).

Tester notes: The sponge-tipped wand gave “full coverage in one pass” and “a perfect look in seconds,” two testers said.

Lab lowdown: It had strong staying power through the hot-drink test and scored best for precise, even application without feathering (though some testers found it drying). Editor’s tip: Line lips with the applicator’s point, then fill them in.

Runner-Up: Non-drying Matte

BareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipstick ($18, Ulta): If you like a shine-free look but comfort is key, mousse-textured BareMinerals is your match.

Tester notes: Several loved how it went on smoothly and delivered a chic matte finish without parching lips.

Lab lowdown: The “whipped” cream tied for the top spot for neither feathering nor drying out lips through the day, though the color wasn’t as lasting in the Lab’s photo analysis using the Visia Complexion Analyzer.

Runner-Up: Soft Satin Finish

Clinique Pop Liquid Matte Lip Colour and Primer ($19, Macy’s): For a satiny effect and a gentle-on-lips formulation, Clinique was the top choice.

Tester notes: “It felt hydrating,” a user said, and many remarked on the great color payoff. “I received compliments on this,” one reported.

Lab lowdown: While the other top picks stood up better to five hours of wear in the Lab assessment, testers gave it high marks for being nondrying and nonirritating.

ON ANOTHER MATTER …

GH-Approved Kitchen Solutions: Sink Smarts

1. Sanitize Wisely: After cleaning, plug the drain and fill the basin with a gallon of warm water. Swish in half a cup of chlorine bleach. Dip in a sponge; wipe the sink surface, including the faucet and handles. Let sit five minutes. Rinse and air-dry.

2. Combat Stains: Stash baking soda under the sink. Sprinkle it on stains, then scrub and rinse. To keep a stainless-steel sink looking spiffy, buff away scratches, which harbor stains and bacteria, with a powdered stainless-steel cleanser like Cameo.

3. Make it Easier Next Time: Just about everything that happens in the kitchen involves the sink, so it gets stained easily. For tough spots, use a cleanser with bleach, and to help repel grime, apply a light coat of mineral oil with a cloth.

4. De-Stink the Disposal: Food scraps trapped here often start to smell. Clean the blades by grinding up ice or frozen cubes of white vinegar. Thoroughly rinse the rubber gasket if you have one – it’s a magnet for debris (flip it and get the underside, too).

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers, sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016 for between $130 and $160.

The stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and can contact Delta for a free repair. Call Delta at (800) 377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at www.deltachildren.com. Click on “Help Center” and then “Recall Center” for more information.

2017 Dodge Challenger, equipped with 5.7L V-8 engines and eight-speed automatic transmission

The transmission may not remain in the “Park” position if that gear is selected, the engine is still running and the driver exits the vehicle. If the vehicle is exited without the transmission remaining in the “Park” position and without the parking brake set, the vehicle may roll, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will update the transmission control module software for free. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T41.

