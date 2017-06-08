–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: The truth about Sunscreen

Hot-button sunscreen news has been making headlines recently. In this guide, the GH Beauty Lab and top skin doctors answer your top sunscreen questions, helping you keep your skin protected (and youthful!) all summer long.

Q: Do I really need SPF in the shade?

A: You should never skip sunscreen: A new study found that 78 percent of people who used only an umbrella on a sunny beach day experienced sunburn, versus 25 percent of those who used only SPF – likely because shade doesn’t block UV light from all angles. Your best bet is tripling up, says GH Beauty Lab Director Birnur Aral. “Apply sunscreen, stay in the shade and wear sun-protective clothing and sunglasses.”

Q: Do sunscreens cause cancer?

A: Despite negative rumors about certain sunscreen ingredients (like oxybenzone), “there’s no data to suggest that any ingredients in U.S. sunscreens are in amounts that could potentially cause cancer,” said Elizabeth K. Hale, a New York City dermatologist and a senior vice president of the Skin Cancer Foundation. “They are proven safe and effective for preventing skin cancer and premature skin aging with regular use.”

Q: Are high SPFs actually necessary?

A: Some sources have stated that as SPF numbers increase, the boost in protection is minimal. But that doesn’t mean you should rely on SPF 15 only. “Our tests have shown that people apply about one-third the amount of sunscreen necessary to achieve the SPF listed on the label,” Aral said. “So we recommend using at least broad-spectrum SPF 50 to compensate.” More reason to go high: “SPF 30 filters 96.7 percent of UV rays, meaning it allows 3.3 percent to reach skin, while SPF 60 filters 98.3 percent, allowing 1.7 percent through,” explained Steven Q. Wang, dermatologist and co-founder of Dr. Wang Herbal Skincare. “So SPF 30 actually lets twice as much UV reach skin as SPF 60.” But high SPF numbers can give you a false sense of security, so remember to reapply at least every two hours.

Q: Can SPF stand up to water and sweat?

A: Only for a certain amount of time. While the FDA used to allow sunscreens to be labeled water- and sweat-proof, regulations now mandate that they can be labeled as “water- and sweat-resistant” (up to 40 or 80 minutes), because no sunscreen can be completely impervious to water and sweat (just as no sunscreen can totally “block” the sun’s rays). According to Dr. Wang, the labeling means the formula maintained its SPF level on testers’ skin in a water bath for the indicated time. Beyond that, it should be reapplied.

Q: Is it true that not all sunscreens stop burns?

A: You may have seen reports that people burned when using certain sunscreens. But our experts agree: Sunscreens work if used correctly – and you have to reapply them at least every

two hours. “Sunscreens are very effective at preventing sunburn,” Dr. Hale said. “Burns are more likely a reflection of people not using enough sunscreen with a high enough SPF and not reapplying regularly.” For the best protection, apply sunscreen liberally on all exposed areas before going outdoors (a shot glass-full for the body, a nickel-size dollop for the face; spread sprays evenly by hand), Aral said. Layer on a second coat “to help cover spots you missed the first time,” Dr. Wang suggests.

Q: Are natural sunscreens better?

A: There is no clear definition of the word “natural” for personal-care products; for sunscreen, the term often refers to one that contains only mineral titanium dioxide and zinc oxide (aka “physical” SPFs) for sun protection. But in fact, “there’s no such thing as a truly ‘natural’ sunscreen, because the ingredients need to be treated in chemical processes when added to formulas to prevent harmful reactions,” Dr. Wang said. Both chemical and physical sunscreens are proven safe and effective. The Beauty Lab’s top-tested mineral SPF: MDSolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense SPF 50 for Body, $39, mdsolarsciences.com.

TABLE

Best of the Test: Face Sunscreens

Specifically designed for your complexion, these formulas topped our Beauty Lab’s test for feeling light and looking sheer.

For dry/sensitive skin

For oily/combination skin

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen with Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 for Face ($10, drugstores)

Algenist Sublime Defense Ultra Lightweight UV Defense Fluid SPF 50 ($28,

sephora.com)

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, (800) 638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE

PROBLEM

Temani ivory wicker chair, settee and ottoman, sold exclusively at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from March 2014 to April 2017 for between $140 and $560.

The paint used on the wicker furniture can contain excessive levels of lead, which is a violation of the federal lead paint standard. Consumers should stop using the recalled furniture immediately and return it to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit. Consumers can contact Pier 1 Imports toll-free at (855) 513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Sunday. Consumers also can visit www.Pier1.com; click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Mitsubishi 2016 Outlander and Outlander Sport

The inside door-latch mechanisms may not latch securely in high temperatures, allowing the doors to open while the vehicle is in motion. If a door opens while the vehicle is being driven, it can increase the risk of injury. MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the door latches for free. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact MMNA customer service at (888) 648-7820. MMNA’s number for this recall is SR-17-002.

© Hearst Communications Inc.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate

–GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: The truth about Sunscreen–