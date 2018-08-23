GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Ultimate summer lifesavers

GH pros share trusted advice — and the latest products they’re testing — to maximize the season, from the backyard to the beach.

Q: I love running outside, but miss the stats from my indoor treadmill workouts. Best tracker?

A: Look to the latest wave of smartwatches with built-in tracking — they’re super convenient and versatile. The Fitbit Versa automatically detects and logs your workout so you don’t have to input anything to get information. LAB LOWDOWN: This pick has all the useful features you’d expect from Fitbit (like step tracking) as well as a four-day-plus battery life.

Q: Do I need special tools for prepping produce?

A: You’ve probably seen tons of new gadgets for jobs like stripping kale, hulling strawberries and cutting avocados. Avoid the clutter with a great chef’s knife (or two). LAB LOWDOWN: German-made designs, like those from Zwilling, are workhorses — they can tackle tough tasks like boning a chicken — and their blades’ shape facilitates the rocking style of cutting. Japanese knives, like Shun’s, are lightweight and razor-sharp, so they’re ideal for precise jobs like making clean, thin slices of veggies or fish.

Q: I’m worried about ticks. Is there a safe way to protect my family?

A: You might be surprised to learn that most Lyme disease-spreading ticks in the U.S. are carried by mice. Instead of spraying your whole yard to eradicate them, try this innovative solution from Thermacell. LAB LOWDOWN: These tubes contain cotton material treated with permethrin, an insecticide. Mice use it to make their nests, and it kills any ticks feeding on them. Place the tubes around the edges of your yard (near trees and shrubs), and replace twice a year.

Q: I tried camping — and now I’m hooked! What gear do I need?

A: Great for any expertise level, these essentials will make you a happier camper:

Foolproof Tent. Sleep tight under the stars in this spacious pick from Eureka. It was the fastest to set up in our Textiles Lab tests. Plus, since it’s seven feet tall, almost anyone can walk into it and stand comfortably. Eureka Jade Canyon 4 Person Tent, $300, eurekacamping.com

Laundry Bag. Bring along the Scrubba Wash Bag for a portable clothes “washer” that can double as a dry bag. In our Lab tests, smells and stains were gone after we scrubbed for three or more minutes on its flexible washboard. Scrubba Wash Bag, $55, thescrubba.com

Ultimate Light. The Swiss Army knife of flashlights, this Renogy tool is also a compass and portable charger. Plug it into the wall to power it up before you head off to the campsite, then use the sun’s rays for more juice. Renogy E.LUMEN Flashlight, $25, renogy.com

Q: My clothes always look crumpled when I’m traveling. What can I do?

A: Our pros’ favorite tips on packing light (and right!) and must-have extras:

1. Choose knits. Jersey and other knits should be your go-to fabrics. Even when they wrinkle, creases often fall out when you hang them up. Make sure heavier items don’t land on top when your bag is upright.

2. Roll items. The best way to prevent creases is to roll clothing. Lay tops facedown, fold in the sleeves and roll from the bottom up. For pants, put the legs together and roll from the waist down.

3. Bring the right tools. Our Cleaning Lab must-haves: 2-gallon resealable bags for wet bathing suits, plastic laundry bags to sort lights and darks, and an instant stain remover like Shout Wipe & Go.

Your Kitchen: Easy Homemade

Take a cue from us: Swap the too-sweet bottled stuff for our fresh version of this summer favorite.

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup cider vinegar

3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon mustard powder

Pinch cayenne

Pinch ground allspice

1/4 cup water

1. Heat oil in medium saucepan on medium. Add onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, 2 minutes.

2. Add ketchup, molasses, vinegar, brown sugar, chili powder, Worcestershire, mustard powder, cayenne, allspice and water, and mix to combine. Simmer, stirring, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool slightly; transfer to blender and blend until smooth. Makes 1 3/4 cups.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Stargaze recliner chairs, sold at REI and specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at Nemoequipment.com and REI.com from November 2017 through May 2018 for between $180 and $220.

The plastic joint supports attached to the legs of the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact NEMO Equipment at 800-997-9301 or email at journey@nemoequipment.com for a free inspection and, if necessary, a free replacement chair.

2013-14 Ford Escape SUVs

2013-16 Fusion sedans

The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may detach from the transmission, which may allow the transmission to be in a different gear than the selected shift position. The condition could also allow the driver to move the shift lever to Park and remove the ignition key, while the transmission may not be in Park, with no warning message or audible chime. Both could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or a crash. Dealers will replace the shifter cable bushing for free. Ford instructs owners to use their parking brake until the repair has been made. Owners can call the automaker at 866-436-7332 to learn more.

