GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Ultimate summer lifesavers

Q: I love cold brew coffee, but it gets so pricey! Can I make it at home?

A: Of course, say our Kitchen Appliances experts. If you own a French press, fill it with coarsely ground beans and water; stir and let sit 12 to 24 hours, then push the filter down when you’re ready to pour. But if you’re serious about your drink, we recommend the Oxo cold brew maker. It delivered the best-tasting coffee in our Lab tests and was easiest to use and clean. Plus, you’ll get a stronger, purer flavor.

Q: What’s the secret to leaving sand at the beach?

A: The Textiles Lab is testing more and more solutions specially designed to deal with sand — and not all of them perform as well as they claim to. But our experts were impressed by a new lightweight mesh mat from Sandlite — shake or brush it, and sand instantly falls through.

We also recently tested the Tesalate microfiber towel. It comes in tons of bright and cheery patterns, and is made of flat fabric instead of looped terrycloth, so sand slips off.

Q: What’s the best way to remove a splinter?

A: Get to work as soon as you can, since the longer you wait, the more likely it’ll go deeper (especially if it’s on your foot). Here’s how to get it out quickly and safely

1. Prep the area. Gently wash the spot with soap and water or disinfect with alcohol. Never soak the wound, since the skin and the wood can swell, making the splinter harder to remove. Use a magnifying glass or an extra light for a better look.

2. Work carefully.

If part of the splinter is sticking out, grab it with tweezers (disinfected with alcohol or a flame) and pull at the same angle from which it entered. If none of it is exposed, gently “unroof” the skin by scratching with a disinfected needle.

3. Double-check.

Not sure whether you’ve gotten the entire splinter out? If you feel discomfort, some might have been left behind. Your body may eventually force out any leftover bits, but the skin could get infected, so head to the doctor.

Q: How can I get my kids to drink more water?

A: Switch to sparkling. Flavored versions (like ones from La Croix and Spindrift) taste like a treat without the added sugar or junk in soda. You even can turn tap water into sparkling H2O with a SodaStream, then add fresh or frozen fruit for flavor. LAB LOWDOWN: In Lab tests, the SodaStream machine was easy to use, and we found that water stayed fizzy for over 24 hours. It’s a great money saver too — one CO2 cartridge can make around 60 liters of sparkling water!

Q: Is there a way to take better videos of my kids playing sports?

A: Turn your smartphone into a faux-pro camera with DJI’s handheld tool — think of it like a selfie stick, but for stabilizing your shaky hand. LAB LOWDOWN: After our engineers got the hang of balancing a phone in the holder, they loved how goof-proof filming was. As you follow your little one across the field, the tool uses brushless motors and other technology to keep footage smooth. And it has controls for panning and zooming.

Q: Help! I have last-minute guests, but my patio is a mess. What can I do?

A: Use Scotts wipes to spruce things up in minutes. Each wipe has a textured side to scrub and lift away tough grime, and a soft side to remove light dust and dirt. Our Cleaning Lab tests found them durable and effective on patio furniture, flowerpots and wooden railings.

The “Do” Diet

Stay healthy this summer with these “dos” recommended by our team.

DO: Watch Your Mouth

Caring for your teeth and gums is about more than just brushing and flossing. Pay attention to these ABC’s to keep yourself smiling long-term.

A is for Anxiety. About 75 percent of us fear going to the dentist, according to Susan Maples, D.D.S., author of “BlabberMouth!” and a significant number avoid it altogether. Quick fix: “Headphones might help ease anxiety,” says Maples. Soothing music beats the sound of a drill anytime.

B is for Balsamic vinegar. It is very acidic, as are other kinds, such as apple cider vinegar. “Some vinegars are so acidic that they can erode enamel if you let them sit on your teeth,” says Marc Lowenberg, D.D.S. The best thing to do is swish water around in your mouth for a few minutes and, later on, be sure to brush.

C is for crowding. As you get older, your choppers move toward the middle of your mouth, a phenomenon known as mesial drift. That means they start to overlap, especially if you had braces as a kid and didn’t wear your retainer. Talk to your dentist about options, such as clear braces, to help realign them.

